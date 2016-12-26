Arsene Wenger to wait until April before agreeing to a new contract

Arsene Wenger has been patient before and now as well as he decides to hold contract talks

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hinted at the possibility of extending his contract at the club, but only in April. Wenger’s contract runs out at the end of this season but the manager has decided to wait and let the present season results dictate his future at the club.

Arsene Wenger, 67, told the press, “I always said that I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then. And the club is free as well. It’s not because I am here a long time that I have any rights. We are both on the same boat.”

The Frenchman recently celebrated 20 years at the helm of the club at the start of October, however, Wenger believes that emotions will not have any say in whether he stays or not. He further stressed that the decision will be based on the team’s performance and how the board reviews it from their end.

Worked everywhere with total commitment till the last day, says Wenger

Wenger further continued to talk about the worst case scenario, which if in case he leaves the club, wouldn’t affect the club’s planning over the coming years, according to him. However, he did not mention the running speculation over Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez’s future. But it is considered common knowledge that their contract renewal would be only a consequence of Arsene Wenger staying at the club.

“The club are happy and it will not affect planning. There are plenty of managers who arrived at the end of their contract. It happened to me before. I signed sometimes in March, April for longer contracts. So I don’t think it’s a problem.

“I worked everywhere I was until the last day of my contract with total commitment. That’s why maybe I can go back everywhere I was, because people respect that,” said the French manager.

Prior to signing with Arsenal, Wenger managed French clubs Nancy Lorraine and AS Monaco, then moved to Japan to manage Nagoya Grampus Eight before moving to Arsenal in 1996.

Although it is highly unlikely that Arsene Wenger would move to any of his previous clubs, the Arsenal faithful will have to wait until April to find out whether his future remains at the club. In 2014, Arsene Wenger played out a similar move by delaying talks of a contract extension. It was the last time he renewed his contract and even then, he only put pen to the paper after Arsenal ended a long drought by winning the FA Cup.