Asian champions Jeonbuk appeal to CAS over ban

by Reuters News 27 Jan 2017, 17:16 IST

REUTERS - Asian club champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their ban from the 2017 Asian Champions League, CAS said on Friday.

The Asian Football Confederation said last week that Jeonbuk from the continent's premier club competition over their involvement in a 2013 bribery scandal.

Jeonbuk were docked nine points and fined $91,000 by the K League's disciplinary committee in September for payments a club scout made to referees in 2013.

"Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors seeks an order staying the execution of the challenged decision in order to be able to participate in the competition," CAS said in a statement, adding that it intends to issue a decision by Feb. 3.

Jeonbuk, who finished second in last season's K League Classic, were crowned Asian champions in November after sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory over Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

In May, prosecutors charged two referees in South Korea's top league with accepting bribes totalling 5 million won (about $4,250) from a Jeonbuk Motors club scout, with three payments of 1 million won each made to one official and two to the other.

The scout was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail term for bribery by the Busan District Court.

The AFC said Korea's Jeju United FC will take Jeonbuk's place in Group H while Ulsan Hyundai will replace Jeju in the playoffs for the 2017 AFC Champions League.

($1 = 1,172.8100 won)

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)