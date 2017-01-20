Atletico ease past Eibar in King's Cup quarters

by Reuters News 20 Jan 2017, 02:08 IST

Football Soccer - Atletico Madrid v Eibar - Spanish King's Cup - Vicente Calderon stadium, Madrid, Spain - 19/01/17 - Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez and Eibar's goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez in action. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

By Richard Martin

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Kevin Gameiro helped Atletico Madrid put one foot in the semi-finals of the King's Cup as they eased to a 3-0 win over Eibar in a last-eight first leg match on Thursday.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone picked a strong side in contrast to his opposite number Jose Luis Mendilibar, who made six changes from his last league outing, and watched his players dominate the Basque minnows in a one-sided affair.

Top scorer Griezmann headed Atletico in front in the 28th minute after Stefan Savic had an earlier goal ruled out for offside, while Argentine winger Correa doubled their advantage in the 60th by sweeping the ball in after a run by Yannick Carrasco.

Substitute Gameiro stretched Atletico's lead further by heading in from two metres out in the 67th minute after replacing Correa to give Eibar little chance of turning the tie around in the second leg at their Ipurua stadium next Thursday.

Holders Barcelona visit Real Sociedad in the final quarter-final first leg later on Thursday. Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 at home by Celta Vigo in their first leg game on Wednesday, while Alaves beat second division outfit Alcorcon 2-0.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)