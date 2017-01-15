La Liga 2016/17 - Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas - 5 Talking Points

Lionel Messi and co. put in a world class performance to register a comprehensive victory over Las Palmas.

Barcelona are finally hitting their stride

FC Barcelona were on fire on Saturday evening as they comprehensively beat rising stars, Las Palmas at home. It was Luis Suarez who began the proceedings for the Catalan giants when he swept home a lovely finish in the 19th minute. However, the visitors put on an inspired performance and kept their hosts for the evening at bay for the remainder of the first half.

That was not the case in the second half, however, as Barcelona upped the ante and scored via Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal to record a comfortable 5-0 victory over Quique Setien’s men.

Here are the 5 talking points from the game that took place at Camp Nou:

#1 Barcelona nearing their best

Luis Enrique’s side might have come under immense scrutiny in the season so far, but today, they were yet again the dominant force that has captured the imagination of millions worldwide.

Lionel Messi, who continues to be in good form, backed up his midweek heroics with yet another impressive performance as he tormented the Las Palmas defence with his movement on and off the ball.

However, it will be the performances of the other attackers - Luis Suarez and Arda Turan - that must have pleased the Barca faithful the most. While the former Liverpool man scored a brilliant brace, Turan was pivotal to Barca’s attacking threat from the left flank and capped off a good evening with a goal.

The fluid football that has been the side’s trademark was on display yet again with Messi pulling the strings and the others appearing to be on the same page as the Argentine magician.