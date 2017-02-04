Barcelona set to bid £65 mn for disgruntled Arsenal Superstar

Messi, Suarez, and Neymar would love playing with him

by Anirudh Menon News 04 Feb 2017, 14:50 IST

Mesut Ozil – magicking his way past the Ludogerets defense (and goalkeeper)

What’s the story?

FC Barcelona are struggling to adapt to life without Xavi in midifield and with Andres Iniesta not getting any younger Barca need a midfield supremo to pull their string, and as per the Daily Mirror, the Catalan giants have put Arsenal’s dsgruntled superstar Mesut Ozil on their summer transfer wishlist.

In case you didn’t know

Mesut Ozil has just 18 months left to serve out his current Arsenal contract, and is yet to agree terms with the London club for a new one. The German magician is already the club’s highest earner drawing a salary of £180,000-a-week, but he is said to want more than £250,000-a-week and has demanded clarity on Wenger’s future before he makes a decision.

The heart of the matter

With Arsenal unwilling to pay such high salaries, and with Arsene Wenger’s future uncertain, this has put off Ozil from putting pen to paper, and in the process has attracted attention from across Europe. The failings of Barcelona’s current midfield are well documented, and needs no reiteration here, and Mesut Ozil amazing passing game would be a perfect fit for the Blaugrana

What’s Next?

Another one stuck in the same quandry is Alexis Sanchez. If both of their biggest stars haven’t agreed terms by next summer, Arsenal’s hierarchy will be faced with a massive question – hold on to them for 2017-18 and allow them to leave on a free the season after, or sell them this summer.

This conundrum has piqued interest in the two, and Barcelona are desperate to get ahold of Ozil next summer and they are reported to be readying a £65 mn bid for the ex-Real Madrid superstar. One thing is certain – it will be a rather interesting summer transfer window this time around for the Arsenal boardroom.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If Arsenal do not show the necessary indications that they are willing to match up to Ozil’s ambitions (and wage demands), it may very well be likely that he will not sign a new contract. In such a scenario, Arsenal would be well advised to sell him in the next transfer market and get the windfall such a move would guarantee rather than hold onto him for a year longer and see him walk out on a free.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr. will all no doubt enjoy playing with the consumate footballers’ football that is Mesut Ozil.