Barcelona hope to host first Spain international game in 40 years

However, it just might not be Camp Nou hosting the game.

Spain and Camp Nou coming together?

What’s the story?

The tension between Catalonia and the Spanish government is an old story. However, that hasn’t stopped the officials of the Sporting Department of Barcelona to persuade the RFEF (the football governing body in Spain) to play an international game in the region.

According to Cadena Ser, the officials of the Sporting Department of the second largest city in the country are trying their best to host an international game in the region. It is being reported that RFEF president, Angel Maria Villar, and Spain boss, Julen Lopetegui, are also being persuaded to agree to play in Catalunya

In case you didn’t know…

The last time a Spain international match was held in Barcelona was back in 1975 when La Roja won 2-0 against Denmark. And then we have to go a further 6 years back in 1969 to find a Spain international game being played at the Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

The reason for the constant denial of playing in the second biggest city of Spain is rather bizarre. The chiefs have mentioned the game of Handball as one of the factors to not host a football game in Catalunya since it is the sport that is most synonymous with the region.

However, those in favour of the motion have cited the successful World Cup crowing of Handball team in 2013 as a testament to the ability of the city to host international games, despite the political divide between Spain and Catalunya.

What’s next?

If the RFEF does give a go-ahead to the notion, then the most likely stadium where the match will be played is the home ground Espanyol, Cornella El Prat, as the Spanish club has always displayed their interest in hosting a national team game ever since the stadium was built in 2009.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite the fact that Catalunya have their conflicting issues with the Spanish government, and want to side away as an independent nation ultimately, sports is something that should be kept out of the politics. The fact that the largest stadium in Spain has not hosted a game since 1969 is an astonishing fact in itself. And it would be a shame both in the financial and passionate sense if the RFEF continues with its stance of not letting Catalunya clubs host Spain games.