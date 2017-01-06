Barcelona interested in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp; see him as ideal replacement for Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique is yet to extend his contract at Barcelona

Future Barcelona manager?

What’s the story?

A report by Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Barcelona have earmarked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a replacement for Luis Enrique. The Barcelona manager’s contract is set to expire in the summer and with no clarity on a contract extension, Barcelona have started making a list of potential future managers.

Earlier reports had also linked Barcelona with a move for former player and Everton manager Ronald Koeman though Koeman has subsequently come out and denied those links.

In case you didn’t know...

Luis Enrique has had a widely successful spell as Barcelona manager ever since he took over the reigns in 2014. However, Enrique has time and again refused to commit to his future, preferring instead to focus on the matter once the season ends.

The Spaniard recently stated, “If I don't continue coaching, it will be down to a lack of energy.”

Although there were reports in August that, Enrique’s contract would be discussed early next year, it now seems the Spaniard is more than willing to see out his contract until the end of the season before discussing a new one.

The heart of the matter

It’s quite evident that Enrique’s situation is confusing and no clear future is in sight at the moment. Enrique has clearly shown that he is not yet ready to commit his future at the moment and this means that the club will have to keep a tab on potential managerial candidates.

However, Jurgen Klopp has time and again insisted that he feels at home at Liverpool and although the German manager would be an asset for any side, the prospect of him leaving in the summer looks more than doubtful, even though it is Barcelona who are offering him the job.

What’s next?

Luis Enrique has quite a job on his hand this season. The defending La Liga champions are currently trailing Real Madrid by 3 points having played a game more than their great rivals. Also, after yesterday’s first leg loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey, a contract extension will be the last thing on the Spaniard’s mind.

Also, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are firmly in the Premier League title race and he will not want talks of him joining Barcelona distract the team from potential glory at the end of the season.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Barcelona have tried to appoint managers from within their system, a manager of the calibre of Jurgen Klopp will certainly bring a new zest and style to the way Barcelona play. However, Jurgen Klopp is more than happy at Liverpool the Catalan club should not be too hopeful of signing him as a replacement for Luis Enrique.

Enrique and Klopp would have pushed thoughts of contract talks out of the way as they both attempt to guide Barcelona and Liverpool to League titles at the end of the season.