Barcelona's Jordi Alba takes a dig at Real Madrid after Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad

The fullback was glad to see Madrid lose against Celta Vigo

Jordi Alba’s comments might not go down well in Madrid

What’s the story?

Jordi Alba has fanned the flames of the Barcelona – Real Madrid rivalry with a few incendiary comments after the Catalan’s win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. The fullback expressed his pleasure at Celta defeating Madrid, saying “As a Barcelona fan I always want Madrid to lose. There are times when teams don't qualify and they belittle the competition. It's an excuse.”

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey after being defeated 4-3 by Celta Vigo over two legs in the quarterfinal stages. The criticism surrounding that loss has been fierce, with Jordi Alba piling on Madrid’s misery. It is the second time in two years that Los Blancos have gone out of the Copa del Rey in an ignominous fashion, having been thrown out of the competition last year for fielding an ineligible player.

In contrast, Barcelona are the most successful club in the Spanish King’s Cup, having lifted the Copa del Rey trophy 28 times. They also made the semifinals for the seventh time in succession after defeating Real Sociedad 6-2 in the quarterfinals over two legs, with a masterclass in the second leg at home.

The heart of the matter

Jordi Alba’s comments are hardly surprising, given the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, there has been a distinct lack of inflammatory comments between players of both sides in the last few months, especially now that Gerard Pique has opted to refrain from making those sort of comments.

Alba, however, was refreshingly candid when speaking to Cadena Cope after the game. The defender also went on to disagree with his manager Luis Enrique over wanting to face Celta Vigo in the final, stragely opting to name his former side Valencia, who have already been eliminated.

What next?

As it stands, Barcelona have drawn Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and Jordi Alba will have his work cut out against the Rojiblancos. The Catalans are aiming to win their 3rd consecutive Copa del Rey trophy, with Deportivo Alaves or Celta Vigo awaiting them if they make the final.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Alba’s comments aren’t perhaps the most judicious, but it is precisely this sort of partisan comments that fans love to hear. The Spaniard will hope that these words do not come back to haunt him, especially with Barca poor semifinal record against Atletico in the Copa del Rey.