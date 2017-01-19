Barcelona legend Rivaldo hints that the club might sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho

by Rohit Viswanathan News 19 Jan 2017, 17:46 IST

What’s the story?

FC Barcelona have made no secret of wanting to sign Liverpool’s talisman Philippe Coutinho with club legend Ronaldinho who now holds a position at the club also stating that the club are monitoring the situation.

Now another Barcelona great, Rivaldo has also hinted that the Brazilian could make the move to Barcelona. Speaking to Sky Sports he said, “In my opinion, he's a great player and a player who knows Neymar well.

“I think they are both friends -- players who stand out. I think that this transfer might happen because Barcelona is always going to attract the best, isn't it? He is one of the players who stands out and I believe that this transfer -- if he goes to Barcelona -- would be a good thing for Barcelona for sure.”

In case you didn’t know...

Philippe Coutinho is currently enjoying a brilliant season with Liverpool and his form have turned the heads of several clubs including Barcelona. It is also noted that Real Madrid are interested in his signing as well.

He suffered an unfortunate injury which kept him out for two months but he returned to action in the Premier League on Sunday coming on as a second-half substitute against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester Untied, a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The heart of the matter

FC Barcelona’s interest in Philippe Coutinho has only grown since his performances in 2016. The Brazilian is also good mates with Neymar who has expressed his desire to play with his countrymen at Barcelona.

With Ronaldinho admitting Barcelona are interested in the player this only confirms that there will be a move for the player. The Brazilian believes Coutinho is one of the world’s best and hence will be attracted to Barcelona.

What’s next?

Liverpool will do everything in their power to keep the playmaker at the club this summer but if Coutinho decides to leave this will become a whole other issue for the club. There is no doubt Barcelona will launch a bid for him this summer but how much will it cost the Catalans to secure his services?

Sportskeeda’s take

Although Liverpool fans won’t like to hear this, the transfer has a very good chance of happening this summer. If Coutinho continues to perform the way he as this season then it is very likely he could move to Barcelona in the summer.

With Andres Iniesta not getting any younger, the club have to find a suitable replacement for the Spaniard. Coutinho has the quality to become one of the best in the world and Barcelona could give him the perfect platform to achieve that goal.