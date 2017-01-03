Barcelona rumour: Catalans make contact with Ronald Koeman over possible managerial vacancy

Is Luis Enrique on his way out of Barcelona?

Koeman may succeed Enrique at Barcelona

What’s the story?

A report by Italian outlet, Sportitalia claims, that Barcelona have already made contact with Everton boss Ronald Koeman over a potential management offer at the Catalan club.

There is still no clarity on Luis Enrique’s contract situation with the Blaugrana. And according to the report, the Catalans feel Koeman is an ideal replacement for Enrique whose contract expires in the coming summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronald Koeman is a former Barcelona player and was a crucial part of the club’s success in the early 90’s. Under compatriot Johann Cruyff, Koeman was a part of the Barcelona team which won La Liga for four consecutive years.

He also scored the goal which gave Barcelona their first European Championship as they beat Sampdoria 1-0 in the final in 1992. As a player, Koeman was a dead ball specialist and an integral part of one of Barcelona’s most illustrious teams. The player still holds the record for the maximum consecutive penalty conversions – 25, in La Liga.

During his time at Barcelona, Koeman won a grand total of 10 trophies and is regarded as a legend by the fans. He later returned for a brief stint as an assistant manager in 2000.

The heart of the matter

Luis Enrique’s current contract will come to an end in the month of June and he is yet to commit his future to the Catalans. The manager has constantly dodged questions related to his contract situation. Enrique, however, claimed that he has no doubts that he is at the best club in the world, with the best players.

It’s quite evident that the situation is confusing and no clear future is in sight at the moment. Enrique has clearly shown that he is not yet ready to commit his future at the moment and this means that the club will have to keep a tab on the managerial position.

What’s next?

Barcelona, who are currently 3 points below Real Madrid in the league table despite having played an extra game are certainly not in a very good position. The managerial confusion has added to the problems and the management has certainly been quick to react.

Koeman, currently at Everton has only spent 6 months on Merseyside and is on a 3-year contract at the club.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Catalan club has always been less fussy when it comes to their managerial candidates who are often not the most well known in the world. Koeman definitely fits the bill of a modern Barcelona coach as he is someone who has the Cruyff way ingrained in him.

The Dutchman has also never hidden his desire to work at the club and would feel more than privileged to become their next manager.