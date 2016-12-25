Barcelona Transfer Rumour: Catalans beat Chelsea and Bayern Munich to signing of fullback Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese man has been a surprising shining light for Valencia’s sinking ship

FC Barcelona have been fairly inconsistent this current season which has seen them concede a six-point lead at the top of the table to eternal rivals, Real Madrid. The Catalans have been vulnerable at the back as Luis Enrique has struggled with injuries and bad form.

The club, however, has started working towards identifying new targets and working swiftly to secure their services. One such name who has been named quite a few times in the recent days is Valencia's fullback Joao Cancelo. It has now emerged that Barcelona have completed his signing which saw the club beat the Portuguese’s potential suitors which included the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Cancelo has impressed since joining Mestalla despite his side, Valencia, faring very poorly in La Liga for the past couple of seasons. The 22-year-old has done remarkably well for a side managed by Cesar Prandelli who are just above the relegation zone on goal difference. The Spanish giants had demanded €30 million to prize away Cancelo which has been reportedly accepted by Barcelona.

The reigning Spanish champions, according to Spanish publication, Sport, worked swiftly to secure Cancelo's future at Camp Nou to fend off interest from Chelsea who were serious in their interest of the Portuguese fullback. It is said that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is an admirer of Cancelo's work rate and wanted him next summer to replace Marcos Alonso.

FC Barcelona have reportedly signed the 22-year-old on a 5-year deal which is said to be made public only after the end of the present league campaign.

Cancelo attracted interest from many big clubs but insisted that he is not sold off in January to help his current side battle relegation which shows his commitment for the team. Barcelona were in talks with Valencia for many weeks before settling in on the desired fee.

The Portuguese joined Valencia in 2014 on a season-long loan from Benfica before making the deal permanent during his one year stint. A deal for Cancelo in the summer makes him the third Valencia player that the Catalans have bought from them in recent seasons, which include striker Paco Alcacer and another Portuguese midfielder, Andre Gomes.

It is believed that signing of the Valencia man was sanctioned after Barcelona conceded defeat in their pursuit of Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.