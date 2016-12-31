Barcelona transfer rumour: Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic emerges as a shock target for Catalans

Luis Enrique has failed to replace Dani Alves and the club is now linked with Ivanovic.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Rumours 31 Dec 2016, 10:24 IST

Branislav Ivanovic: On his way out of Stamford Bridge?

What’s the story?

Chelsea and Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic has emerged as a shock target for the Catalan giants Barcelona, with numerous news agencies reporting that the club will look to acquire the Chelsea outcasts service in the upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn’t know...

Ivanovic, who has enjoyed over 8 successful years at Chelsea since moving to London from Lokomotiv Moscow has found playing time hard to come by in the current season under Antonio Conte and is expected to leave in the winter transfer window, especially with the club showing no inclination towards offering him an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the current season.

With Conte expected to add another defender to his ranks, in order to strengthen an already strong defence, the 32 years’ days at the Stamford Bridge look numbered and Barcelona appear keen on acquiring the player on a cut-price deal.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona find themselves in a rather precarious situation financially, with the club expected to have a kitty of £21 million to spend in the summer of 2017. The club made a number of signings in the previous summer, with Samuel Umtiti (£21 Million), Lucas Digne (£14 Million), Denis Suarez (£3.5 Million), Paco Alcacer (£30 Million), Jasper Cillesen (£11 Million) and Andre Gomes (£30 Million). However, none of the signings have been able to leave a lasting mark on the side and that has infuriated numerous Barcelona fans.

What next?

To add to the situation, Luis Enrique has failed to truly replace the Brazilian ace Dani Alves, the club has made a right-back their priority in the upcoming transfer window and Ivanovic and Darijo Srna of Shakhtar Donetsk are believed to be the priority of the club.

Sportskeeda’s take

At 32 years of age, Ivanovic is not getting any younger. Nevertheless, he could prove to be a valuable piece of business by the club since he will not cost a lot while adding to the credentials of the side defensively. The Serbian has showcased an ability to break defences with his physicality as well as pace and would instantly improve a fragile Barca defence. The player also possesses the ability to help his colleagues offensively and his all-round ability would benefit Luis Enrique’s side.

Barcelona have an uphill task at the moment, as they sit 6 points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table and with the season heading into the business end, Enrique will be keen to get his side sorted to ensure that they do not slip further in the competitions they are involved in.