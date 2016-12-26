Barcelona Transfer Rumours: Arda Turan offered €50m salary to leave in January by Guangzhou

Arda Turan could be leaving Barcelona in the coming transfer window

Arda Turan has been offered €50 million to leave Barcelona by Guangzhou Evergrande, according to reports in Turkey. A Chinese Super League side had reportedly already had an attempt to sign the Turkish star rejected last summer, but Guangzhou are hoping that a bumper salary will tempt Arda Turan to leave the La Liga giants in the winter transfer window.

According to a report in Turkish news outlet, Fanatik, Guangzhou are hoping that a €320,000 weekly salary will be enough for Arda Turan to consider the offer, totalling to €50m over three years. The Turkish star has been much more integral to Barcelona than he was last season, which should present a problem for the Chinese Super League side trying to tempt the 29-year-old.

However, Turan was a high-profile target of fan displeasure after conceding a foul in El Clasico that allowed Real Madrid to equalize.

Also Read: Barcelona news: Luis Enrique blames Arda Turan for El Clasico draw

Guangzhou Evergrande have already broken the bank to tempt Hulk to join the club in the past, with Luis Felipe Scolari also managing the side. Chinese Super League clubs have flexed their financial muscles in the last few weeks, with Oscar hogging the headlines after being signed by Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for a €70.5 million fee.

Barcelona had already rejected a €50m offer for Arda Turan in the summer

With 11 goals and 6 assists in 19 appearances this season, Arda Turan has enjoyed a far more productive season with the Catalans than last year, where he had a dismal tally of just 2 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances.

Speaking to Beyaz TV a couple of months ago, the Turkish star revealed that Barca had rejected an offer in the summer, saying “Last season, a club from China offered €50m to sign me, but Barcelona rejected the offer. Barcelona did not sign me just for six months. I am at Barcelona as part of a long-term project.”

Also Read: La Liga 2016-17: Arda Turan says he wants to end his career with Barcelona

If Turan decides to join Guangzhou, he will be part of a star-studded lineup that features Hulk, Jackson Martinez and Paulinho. Given that he has only started half of Barcelona’s La Liga games so far, Turan might be tempted to accept a big money move since displacing the MSN trio might prove to be difficult.