Transfer Rumour: Barcelona to woo Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez with a chance in the first-team

The Colombian moved to Ajax in the summer of 2016 from Atltico Nacional.

by nishant.jayaram Rumours 03 Jan 2017, 16:49 IST

Sanchez has played 19 times for Ajax this season

What’s the story?

According to The Sun, Barcelona will try a second time to sign highly-rated defender, Davinson Sanchez from Dutch giants, Ajax. Barcelona had put in an offer for the Colombian in the summer of 2016, which was turned down by the defender.

In case you didn’t know...

The Catalans were rejected by the youngster after he was told that he would be playing in the ‘B’ team and not sharing the dressing room with Messi, Neymar and co. Sanchez eventually made a €5 million move from Atletico Nacional to Ajax in June 2016.

The young centre-back has featured 19 times for the Dutch club this season, scoring 3 goals and impressing with his strength and aerial ability. The 20-year-old has already featured for the Colombian senior national team.

The defender was initially a defensive midfielder but was converted into a centre-back.

The heart of the matter

Luis Enrique has strengthened the squad in the last transfer window and has brought in several young players into the club to overhaul the team and plan for the future. Enrique signed 5 players under the age of 23 in the summer – Samuel Umtiti, Denis Suárez, André Gomes, Paco Alcácer and Lucas Digne, and looks to add more young prospects to the team.

Barcelona scouts have reportedly been impressed by the Colombian and Sanchez could be a long-term replacement for current centre-back, Gerard Pique.

What next?

If Barcelona want to sign the Colombian, they will have to make a move for him swiftly as Everton manager, Ronald Koeman, is reported to be a big fan of the 20-year-old and is willing to bring him to Goodison Park, according to Ajax coach, Tonny Bruins Slot.

Slot, in a recent interview with El Mundo Deportivo, spoke about Koeman’s interest in the Colombian, “Barca are lucky because otherwise, Davinson Sanchez would already be playing at Everton under the orders of Ronald Koeman, who is enthusiastic about the boy. He has personally confirmed this to me on several occasions.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

Sanchez is an exciting prospect and could fit perfectly in the Barcelona team. He’s young, strong, powerful and can win balls in the air, and loves a tackle. The only hindrance in the move to Barcelona could be accommodating him in the star-studded team.

The Colombian, if he does move to the Catalan giants, will face stiff competition from veteran defenders Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Jérémy Mathieu, and also from young French defender, Samuel Umtiti.