Baseras to lead Delhi football team in Sub-Junior meet

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Defender Vedant Singh Baseras will lead a 20-member Delhi squad in the Sub-Junior National Football Championship, scheduled from December 27 to January 1, 2017, at Varanasi.

The Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) selection committee, after a 15-day open selection trials camp, announced the squad on Monday with defender Faizyab as vice-captain.

Uttam Singh Negi is the head coach and Sabir Ali the manager of the squad.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Deepak Kumar, Parth Panwar, Aryaman Singh

Defenders: Arya Yadav, Vedany Singh Basera (captain), Chaitany Bahuguna, Samyak, Aditya Shrkhar, Faizyab (vice- captsain)

Mid-fielders: Prachaet Sharma, Bodhisattva, Rudransh Bisht, Ayush Tyagi, Sumit Dinkar Yanav Lall

Forwards: Keshav Vaidya, Ashu, Martin Chetty, Valmik Puri, Sunny

Stand-byes: Vedant Goyal, Aryan Singh, Chakshdeep Singh

--IANS

pur/vt