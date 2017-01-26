Bayern Munich on par with Real Madrid and Barcelona, claims Robert Lewandowski

The Polish striker is one of the best strikers on the planet.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 26 Jan 2017, 15:26 IST

Roberto Lewandowski is Bayern Munich’s top scorer this season

What's the story?

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, with most European giants interested in the 28-year-old. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent seasons but a deal never materialised between the two parties. In an interview with Sport Bild, Lewandowski claimed that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are not a step up as compared to Bayern and that he will stay put with the Bavarians.

The Polish forward said, "Bayern are one of the best teams in the world and on a par with Real Madrid and Barcelona. A move for me would not mean a step up. We can win every trophy."

In case you didn't know...

The 28-year-old signed a four and a half year deal in December which will see him ply his trade at the Allianz Arena till 2022. Recently, in a video uploaded by Munich's social media team, the striker showed supreme skills, where he juggled the ball on his right foot, then on his knee and onto his head. He then balanced the ball on his head while removing his training top in a display of the exemplary skills that made one of Europe’s best.

LewandowSKILL! #FCBayern #MiaSanMia #Lewandowski Enjoy more great skills from @_rl9 & Co. on @officialdugout Link in Bio. A video posted by FC Bayern Official (@fcbayern) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:49am PST

The heart of the matter

Lewandowski's statement will be a huge relief for the Bayern supporters, who were sweating on their prized asset's future. The Polish international's comments on his potential suitors might put them off and the Spanish giants will look to pursue other targets, especially a certain striker from Gabon, plying his trade for Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Arjen Robben recently expressed concern at Bayern's squad size but Lewandowski revealed that the size is perfect to keep the players on their toes and keep them motivated for every game.

What's next?

Every club faces a daunting task when Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling. Players tend to get swayed when Spanish teams are interested in them but Lewandowski's resolve to stay with the Bavarians would go down well with the board and the supporters.

Sportskeeda's Take

Carlo Ancelotti's men sit three points clear of their closest rivals in the Bundesliga but to prove Lewandowski's comments right, the German giants must win a European trophy to be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Real and Barcelona, who have dominated the European circuit in recent years.