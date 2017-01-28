Best of Deluded Brendan

Write an Article

The funniest tweets from Brendan Rodgers' parody account.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar
Slapstick 28 Jan 2017, 16:38 IST
Brendan Rodgers approves

There are several parody pages on Twitter of some of the most popular people in football and one such ridiculously funny page is Deluded Brendan. The parody account has more than 346,000 followers on Twitter with the likes of Ian Wright, Gary Lineker, and even Jack Wilshere following the page.

Deluded Brendan offers an unlimited supply of delusion, sarcasm and a whole lot of ‘character.' He is popular amongst football fans for his sarcastic views on players and managers. Brendan Rodgers has supplied a few classic quotes over the years, but Deluded Brendan has taken it to a whole new level.

Let’s take a look at some of his best work:

Pep is definitely not a fan of bald jokes.

You can never win an argument with Brendan. You’re not deluded enough.

Brendan once again proves that he’s the best at motivation.

Guardiola has never won a game against Rodgers. Pep needs to learn that to be the best, you need to beat the best.

You don’t see Chelsea, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich with a 19 point lead in their leagues. Good thing they don’t play in the Scottish Premier League.

Brendan just can’t stop praising his most prized creation.

Some real good advice to the Everton manager from the deluded one.

Beat that Premier League clubs.

 

Apart from being a great manager, Brendan is also a great negotiator.

 

Having nearly won the league with Liverpool, the City job wasn’t much of challenge for Brendan.

Those Chelsea fans are really unlucky, they could have been 19 points clear rather than 8.

Rodgers is human after all.

A special bit of luck from wee old Brendan.

The former Liverpool manager always had an eye for talent.

This should hopefully help fill up the Etihad.

Brendan also put an end to Pep Guardiola’s winning streak this season.

This was probably Brendan’s plan all along.

