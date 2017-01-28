Best of Deluded Brendan

The funniest tweets from Brendan Rodgers' parody account.

Brendan Rodgers approves

There are several parody pages on Twitter of some of the most popular people in football and one such ridiculously funny page is Deluded Brendan. The parody account has more than 346,000 followers on Twitter with the likes of Ian Wright, Gary Lineker, and even Jack Wilshere following the page.

Deluded Brendan offers an unlimited supply of delusion, sarcasm and a whole lot of ‘character.' He is popular amongst football fans for his sarcastic views on players and managers. Brendan Rodgers has supplied a few classic quotes over the years, but Deluded Brendan has taken it to a whole new level.

Let’s take a look at some of his best work:

Pep is definitely not a fan of bald jokes.

I just said to Pep "If you're lucky after tonight they'll start calling you the bald Brendan Rodgers"



He didn't laugh. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 28, 2016

You can never win an argument with Brendan. You’re not deluded enough.

Donald Trump may beat Hilary Clinton today but he couldn't beat me on Facebookpic.twitter.com/8HL9vx3IFu — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) November 9, 2016

Brendan once again proves that he’s the best at motivation.

Ah I see they caught my post match team talk on camera last night



via @JOE_co_uk pic.twitter.com/OUZDuKDaqp — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) October 2, 2015

Guardiola has never won a game against Rodgers. Pep needs to learn that to be the best, you need to beat the best.

Pep's never been the same since my footballing lesson last year. pic.twitter.com/bGbyOyYiHe — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) January 15, 2017

You don’t see Chelsea, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich with a 19 point lead in their leagues. Good thing they don’t play in the Scottish Premier League.

I'm sat here seething just wondering how I haven't won FIFA coach of the year.



It's almost like a 19 point lead in the SPFL means nothing. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) January 9, 2017

Brendan just can’t stop praising his most prized creation.

On the 8th day Brendan Rodgers created Raheem Sterling — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) December 18, 2016

Some real good advice to the Everton manager from the deluded one.

Word of advice @RonaldKoeman



Tell them you showed great character.



Works every time — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) December 10, 2016

Beat that Premier League clubs.

Of course Celtic is a step up from the Premier League



Have Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea etc ever won the SPL?



No?



Celtic have. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 24, 2016

Apart from being a great manager, Brendan is also a great negotiator.

Remember when I convinced Manchester City that Raheem Sterling was worth £50m?



Good times. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 1, 2016

Having nearly won the league with Liverpool, the City job wasn’t much of challenge for Brendan.

I can confirm I was offered the Manchester City job however I felt the right thing to do was to let Pep Guardiola take it.



Selfless — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) February 1, 2016

Those Chelsea fans are really unlucky, they could have been 19 points clear rather than 8.

Rodgers is human after all.

Spent 2 hours talking to what I thought was Lovren in training.



Turns out it wasn't him



Awkward pic.twitter.com/GuGZWQz3s7 — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 11, 2015

A special bit of luck from wee old Brendan.

March 2015: Rooney touches Brendan



Sept 2015: Rooney becomes England's top goal scorer



Coincidence?



I think not. pic.twitter.com/hSW3675UiM — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 8, 2015

The former Liverpool manager always had an eye for talent.

The Chelsea scouts will do anything to get a look at Rickie Lambert.



I told them he's not for sale pic.twitter.com/WY57U5EgkZ — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 14, 2015

This should hopefully help fill up the Etihad.

I see Raheem Sterling has already bought all his kids Man City kits. pic.twitter.com/CljROTZ6RS — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) July 15, 2015

Brendan also put an end to Pep Guardiola’s winning streak this season.

Pep Guardiola had won 10 Games before he met me.



Games won since: 0



He got Brendan'd pic.twitter.com/MKeoPw5Wcz — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) October 26, 2016

This was probably Brendan’s plan all along.