Best of Deluded Brendan
The funniest tweets from Brendan Rodgers' parody account.
There are several parody pages on Twitter of some of the most popular people in football and one such ridiculously funny page is Deluded Brendan. The parody account has more than 346,000 followers on Twitter with the likes of Ian Wright, Gary Lineker, and even Jack Wilshere following the page.
Deluded Brendan offers an unlimited supply of delusion, sarcasm and a whole lot of ‘character.' He is popular amongst football fans for his sarcastic views on players and managers. Brendan Rodgers has supplied a few classic quotes over the years, but Deluded Brendan has taken it to a whole new level.
Let’s take a look at some of his best work:
Pep is definitely not a fan of bald jokes.
I just said to Pep "If you're lucky after tonight they'll start calling you the bald Brendan Rodgers"— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 28, 2016
He didn't laugh.
You can never win an argument with Brendan. You’re not deluded enough.
Donald Trump may beat Hilary Clinton today but he couldn't beat me on Facebookpic.twitter.com/8HL9vx3IFu— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) November 9, 2016
Brendan once again proves that he’s the best at motivation.
Ah I see they caught my post match team talk on camera last night— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) October 2, 2015
Guardiola has never won a game against Rodgers. Pep needs to learn that to be the best, you need to beat the best.
Pep's never been the same since my footballing lesson last year. pic.twitter.com/bGbyOyYiHe— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) January 15, 2017
You don’t see Chelsea, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich with a 19 point lead in their leagues. Good thing they don’t play in the Scottish Premier League.
I'm sat here seething just wondering how I haven't won FIFA coach of the year.— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) January 9, 2017
It's almost like a 19 point lead in the SPFL means nothing.
Brendan just can’t stop praising his most prized creation.
On the 8th day Brendan Rodgers created Raheem Sterling— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) December 18, 2016
Some real good advice to the Everton manager from the deluded one.
Word of advice @RonaldKoeman— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) December 10, 2016
Tell them you showed great character.
Works every time
Beat that Premier League clubs.
Of course Celtic is a step up from the Premier League— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 24, 2016
Have Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea etc ever won the SPL?
No?
Celtic have.
Apart from being a great manager, Brendan is also a great negotiator.
Remember when I convinced Manchester City that Raheem Sterling was worth £50m?— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 1, 2016
Good times.
Having nearly won the league with Liverpool, the City job wasn’t much of challenge for Brendan.
I can confirm I was offered the Manchester City job however I felt the right thing to do was to let Pep Guardiola take it.— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) February 1, 2016
Selfless
Those Chelsea fans are really unlucky, they could have been 19 points clear rather than 8.
I'm on my way @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/igiZT7v6Wy— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) December 17, 2015
Rodgers is human after all.
Spent 2 hours talking to what I thought was Lovren in training.— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 11, 2015
Turns out it wasn't him
Awkward pic.twitter.com/GuGZWQz3s7
A special bit of luck from wee old Brendan.
March 2015: Rooney touches Brendan— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 8, 2015
Sept 2015: Rooney becomes England's top goal scorer
Coincidence?
I think not. pic.twitter.com/hSW3675UiM
The former Liverpool manager always had an eye for talent.
The Chelsea scouts will do anything to get a look at Rickie Lambert.— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 14, 2015
I told them he's not for sale pic.twitter.com/WY57U5EgkZ
This should hopefully help fill up the Etihad.
I see Raheem Sterling has already bought all his kids Man City kits. pic.twitter.com/CljROTZ6RS— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) July 15, 2015
Brendan also put an end to Pep Guardiola’s winning streak this season.
Pep Guardiola had won 10 Games before he met me.— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) October 26, 2016
Games won since: 0
He got Brendan'd pic.twitter.com/MKeoPw5Wcz
This was probably Brendan’s plan all along.
I've just found Kolo Toure tied up in the dressing room.— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) October 19, 2016
Turns out Efe Ambrose stole his shirt and went out for the second half.