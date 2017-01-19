Write an Article

Best tweets by Twitter user – @BoringMilner

The funniest Tweets from James Milner's parody account.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar
Tweets 19 Jan 2017, 17:57 IST
James Milner
The Twitter page gives a fascinating insight into the off-field life of the 30-year-old

Boring Milner is a hilarious parody account of James Milner’s alter-ego which has been welcomed by the Liverpool player himself. With more than 500,000 followers on Twitter, Boring Milner has been posting rib-tickling thoughts about the monotonous aspects of his everyday life. 

The Twitter page gives a fascinating insight into the off-field life of the 30-year-old makeshift left-back including ironing, daily chores and banter with team-mates like discussing Star Wars with Joe Hart. 





Now and then Milner loves to get into a little banter with his fellow Premier League footballers. Be it Stevie G, Frank Lampard or Samir Nasri, Millie is always looking to have some fun.

 















James Milner even took some time out to read some of his Boring Tweets! 

Football Liverpool Football James Milner United Kingdom Premier League 2016-17
Fetching more content...