Best tweets by Twitter user – @BoringMilner

Boring Milner is a hilarious parody account of James Milner’s alter-ego which has been welcomed by the Liverpool player himself. With more than 500,000 followers on Twitter, Boring Milner has been posting rib-tickling thoughts about the monotonous aspects of his everyday life.

The Twitter page gives a fascinating insight into the off-field life of the 30-year-old makeshift left-back including ironing, daily chores and banter with team-mates like discussing Star Wars with Joe Hart.

I just told Paul Pogba that was my favourite dab of the season. He said What are you on about? I said For the handball. He just stormed off. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) January 15, 2017

Klopp just said I'll see you next year, James.



I said but I'll see you tomorrow.



Then I realised it was a joke because it's New Years Eve. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) December 31, 2016

Just said to Joe Allen it's funny that we're opponents today because we used to be on the same team. He said Not now, James. It's half time. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) December 27, 2016

I just congratulated young Ben Woodburn on his goal. I said Well done Ben but you better go home & get to bed now. It's getting late. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) November 29, 2016



Now and then Milner loves to get into a little banter with his fellow Premier League footballers. Be it Stevie G, Frank Lampard or Samir Nasri, Millie is always looking to have some fun.

Just wished Steven Gerrard a happy birthday but he must have lost signal because he stopped replying to me. pic.twitter.com/4ko5Lpu9iy — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) May 30, 2015

Joe Hart just wished me a Happy Star Wars Day but I don't know what that is because I have never watched Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/CCbNeex8lH — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) May 4, 2015

Just been helping Frank Lampard out with his recycling queries. pic.twitter.com/NWPWFXZznL — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) March 25, 2015

Just had a bit of banter with Samir Nasri. pic.twitter.com/zNERsYi9XP — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) March 14, 2015

Can't wait to give Vincent Kompany his secret Santa later. He's going to love the gift I've got for him. pic.twitter.com/82SJnER1fq — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) December 24, 2014

Just text Wayne Rooney about tonight's match, but he must have lost signal. pic.twitter.com/5mM9RsuWHc — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) October 17, 2016

I've just been chatting to Jordan Henderson about tonight's sunset. pic.twitter.com/Uod7535hyx — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) October 4, 2016

I just asked Defoe if his back hurts. He said No, why? I said Because you've been carrying Sunderland all season. He said Good one, James. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) January 2, 2017

Great to score 2 penalties against Hull City today. Now to keep the party going by getting home & giving the kitchen floor a good clean. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) September 24, 2016

Funny story from the England hotel. I just made Chris Smalling a cup of tea and accidentally gave him 2 sugars instead of 1. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) June 7, 2016

Watching Leicester lift the Premier League trophy has inspired me. I'm going to tell Jürgen we should try and win it next season. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) May 7, 2016

My Dad just sent me this. Us Milners have a proud tradition of bank holiday activities. pic.twitter.com/a8FMikzXRP — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) May 2, 2016

Just pulled off the best #AprilFools joke ever. I told Adam Bogdan that training had been cancelled, it was so funny. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) April 1, 2016

Just speaking to Raheem Sterling about the final. Our texts are always like this, it's so funny. pic.twitter.com/gvTugvyP06 — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) January 27, 2016

James Milner even took some time out to read some of his Boring Tweets!