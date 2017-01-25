Best Tweets from the @ArsenalHindi Twitter handle

This Gunnner can surely fire some shots.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Tweets 25 Jan 2017, 11:46 IST

Arsenal are one of the most followed clubs on social media in the world

Since the rise of social media on the football front, many hilarious accounts have emerged which provide rib-tickling humour to their followers on a daily basis. Around the globe, many accounts are dedicated to the 'meme' culture while other post hilarious interpretations of the day to day footballing action from around the globe.

India too has seen many innovative accounts grow on social media with one of them being hands down, the best Indian social media handle to entertain its followers. Arsenal Hindi is one of the hilarious parody pages that you'll see on the internet.

Kaustubh Mathur, an engineer from Delhi, started a page called Arsenal Hindi on November 14, 2013, when he was frustrated about Robin Van Persie moving to rivals, Manchester United. He wished RVP in a desi style which caught the attention of the Indian audience and started the epic posts on his page, Arsenal Hindi. The page has over 27K followers on Facebook and over 10K on Twitter.

The page has posted some hilarious tweets on Arsene Wenger and also on players on like Mesut Ozil and Olivier Giroud. Jose Mourinho has been trolled many times on the page and has some insanely funny tweets about Arsenal finishing fourth, drawing Bayern in the Champions League. Let's take a look at some of the best tweets over the years from a hilarious Indian page on social media:

BANIYE KA DIMAAG AUR MIYANBHAI KI DARING. pic.twitter.com/yR9oSOGZML — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) July 20, 2015

Arsenal ka bhakt hona maansik santulan ke liye sahi nahi hai. — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) August 9, 2015

Cech be like pic.twitter.com/mq7vw8N2iz — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) July 26, 2015

Jin logon ko ab bhi lagta hai ki Ozil world class nahi hai unke liye ek sweet message <3 pic.twitter.com/y7SQkxhvIL — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) August 16, 2015

AB TOH AADAT SI HAI MUJHKO AISE JEENE MEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/IOudfB4Ho1 — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) August 27, 2015

Arsenal fans iss samay - pic.twitter.com/gKfIj3TNgE — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) August 31, 2015

The page also has made some funny tweets taking a cue from famous Bollywood movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Pyaar ka Punchnama.

Benzema ka, Lewandowski ka, Higuain ka.

Sabka badla lega re tera Alexis. pic.twitter.com/W3a3pTuvXr — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) August 6, 2015

A happy Mourinho is a myth. pic.twitter.com/njq5IArZ1v — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) September 27, 2015

Arsenal Hindi also tweeted about the demonetization and the recently elected USA President, Donald Trump.

Roman Abramovich: Bhai dekh kuch bhi karke jita de

Ref: Pachaas hazar nakad hai?

Abramovich: Nahi..

Ref: PAY TM KARO pic.twitter.com/iI1LhVblX3 — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) January 16, 2016

Donald Trump ko US ka President banana football ki duniya me equivalent hai ki kal ko koi Piers Morgan ko Arsenal manager bana de. — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) November 9, 2016

The fun ride continues with the account making their views known on players leaving them for the rival clubs.

Ozil ka assist pic.twitter.com/VjUKtQEFWR — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) May 15, 2016

NA ISHQ ME NA PYAAR ME JO KHUSHI HAI MOURINHO KI HAAR ME :') — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) October 23, 2016

Suna hai ki Colors channel par ye Cesc Fabregas ki life ke upar ek naya show shuru hua hai? pic.twitter.com/ug0kSMya8x — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) November 4, 2015