Best Tweets from the @ArsenalHindi Twitter handle
This Gunnner can surely fire some shots.
Since the rise of social media on the football front, many hilarious accounts have emerged which provide rib-tickling humour to their followers on a daily basis. Around the globe, many accounts are dedicated to the 'meme' culture while other post hilarious interpretations of the day to day footballing action from around the globe.
India too has seen many innovative accounts grow on social media with one of them being hands down, the best Indian social media handle to entertain its followers. Arsenal Hindi is one of the hilarious parody pages that you'll see on the internet.
Kaustubh Mathur, an engineer from Delhi, started a page called Arsenal Hindi on November 14, 2013, when he was frustrated about Robin Van Persie moving to rivals, Manchester United. He wished RVP in a desi style which caught the attention of the Indian audience and started the epic posts on his page, Arsenal Hindi. The page has over 27K followers on Facebook and over 10K on Twitter.
The page has posted some hilarious tweets on Arsene Wenger and also on players on like Mesut Ozil and Olivier Giroud. Jose Mourinho has been trolled many times on the page and has some insanely funny tweets about Arsenal finishing fourth, drawing Bayern in the Champions League. Let's take a look at some of the best tweets over the years from a hilarious Indian page on social media:
The page also has made some funny tweets taking a cue from famous Bollywood movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Pyaar ka Punchnama.
Arsenal Hindi also tweeted about the demonetization and the recently elected USA President, Donald Trump.
The fun ride continues with the account making their views known on players leaving them for the rival clubs.