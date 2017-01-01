Blue Colts draw against Ozone FA

BFC U18s end rest of India zone group a campaign unbeaten.

by Press Release Report 01 Jan 2017, 23:33 IST

Bengaluru FC U18s defender Jacob John in action against Ozone FA at the Bangalore Football Stadium

Bengaluru FC’s U18s side played out a goalless draw against Ozone FA at the Bangalore Football Stadium, on Sunday, ending their U18 I-League Rest of India Zone Group A campaign unbeaten. Having scored 17 goals and conceded just one, the Blue Colts qualify to the final rounds with 10 points from four games.

Head Coach John Kila chose to relegate Sourav TP to the bench as Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Arun Suresh returned to the starting eleven. The Blues started on the offence, claiming a penalty in just the third minute after striker Leon Augustine was brought down in the area. Skipper Prashanth Kalinga’s take was denied by the upright as Ozone kept the Blue Colts at bay.

Leon came closest to opening the scoring for the Blue Colts in the first half as his lobbed effort was pushed away by the Ozone ’keeper. Kila’s introduction of Lalrintluanga Chawnglut and Sourav TP gave the Blues an added impetus in the second half as they went in search of the goal that would keep their perfect run in the competition intact.

The best chance of the game fell to midfielder Ajay Chettri deep in the second half. The 18-year-old did well to make space for himself but the cross from Leon went over the bar following a miscued shot from 7 yards. Despite their frequent forays into the Ozone penalty area, the finishing touch was found wanting as the Blue Colts settled for a point to end their Rest of India Group A qualifying campaign.

“We came here to qualify for the final rounds and we have achieved that, so I am happy. The players have performed exceptionally well and I must give credit to them and the coaching staff for maintaining their fitness over the last few weeks. There are many areas for improvement that we will be looking to address in the weeks leading up to the final round,” said Kila following the result.