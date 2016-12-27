Boat carrying Ugandan players sinks, 9 reportedly dead

In what comes as a tragic news, a boat carrying a Ugandan football team and some of its supporters capsized on Lake Albert in Western Uganda. On Sunday, the team—from a village named Kaweibanda—were travelling to Runga in Hoima in order to participate in a friendly game.

Little did they know that their participation wouldn’t come to pass as the angel of death had other plans. John Rutagira, a police commissioner, stated that the boat was over capacity as the weight of the 45 people on it was too much for it to bear.

It has been reported that among the 45 passengers, 15 could survive while 9 people were definitely killed. It is being feared that the eventual fatality count could reach a terrible number of 30.

When asked about the incident, some witnesses attested that the waters were calm during the incident and that too many people on one side of the boat resulted in a loss of balance, which eventually caused the boat to tip.

"They overloaded the ship. Witnesses have told the police that the majority of passengers sat on one side of the boat, which resulted in a loss of balance," Rutagira told AFP.

"There was a party on the boat, the passengers were dancing and others were drunk. The boat was overloaded with 45 people, all members of the football team and local fans," he added.

"The water was calm but the problem came in when the merrymaking team and fans tilted on one side of the boat... It capsized killing about 30 people,"

When the incident was taking place, fishermen and some policemen jumped in to help rescue the passengers. So far, 9 dead bodies have been recovered, but it is being feared that the total death toll could reach 30.

Lake Albert is known for devouring people with its current as only last month there was a drowning incident which took the life of 10 people.

This comes as another devastating news for the world of football after the plane crash incident with the Chapecoense football team. The football fraternity mourned the loss of the Brazilian team with deep reverence and the scar from that incident is still fresh among every one of us.

We, at SportsKeeda, collectively mourn the loss of the Ugandan players and the fans. Our thoughts are with the players and their families and we pray that such unfortunate incidents don’t happen to anyone around the globe.