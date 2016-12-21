Write an Article

Bolivia says pilot responsible for November crash

La Paz, Dec 21 (IANS) Bolivian-owned airline LaMia and its pilot bear "direct responsibility" for the November 28 plane crash that left 71 persons dead

CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)


La Paz, Dec 21 (IANS) Bolivian-owned airline LaMia and its pilot bear "direct responsibility" for the November 28 plane crash that left 71 persons dead and decimated a Brazilian football team, investigators said.

"This incident is the direct responsibility of the LaMia company and the pilot Miguel Quiroga," Xinhua news agency quoted Public Works and Services Minister Milton Claros as saying.

The Bolivian investigation was handled by the ministry. Brazil and Colombia are also investigating the causes of the crash, which shocked the football world.

LaMia flight 2933 crashed just moments before it was scheduled to land in Medellin in Colombia. Six people survived the crash.

According to leaked flight recordings, the pilot reported the plane ran out of fuel and was having electrical failures.

Following the tragedy, Bolivia suspended key aeronautical officials and decided to "redouble" its oversight of flight agencies, such as the General Direction of Civil Aviation and the Administration of Airports and Aerial Navigation Auxiliary Services.

Celia Castedo, an Bolivian airport official who was responsible for authorising the plane to take off, later fled the country and sought refuge in Brazil.

Administrative and criminal sanctions were being drawn up against Castedo.

--IANS

