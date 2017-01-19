Carlo Ancelotti wants Marco Verratti to replace Xabi Alonso at Bayern Munich

The 24-year-old Italian midfielder is also linked with a move to Real Madrid and Chelsea.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 19 Jan 2017, 11:15 IST

Marco Verratti's long-awaited move could finally happen this summer

What's the story?

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly targeting Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti as a replacement for outgoing Spaniard, Xabi Alonso, in the summer. The 24-year-old Italian midfielder is said to be looking for a move away from the French Champions and could consider joining the Bavarian giants in a move that could go as high as €70 million.

According to various reports in both France and Germany, the Italian manager sees Verratti as the natural heir to Xabi at the base of Bayern Munich's midfield. The Frenchman’s combative style of football, coupled with his excellent passing range, has led to him being named as one of the best young midfielders in the game currently.

In case you didn't know...

Having only signed a contract extension at the beginning of the current season, Xabi Alonso has reportedly told the Bayern Munich hierarchy that he plans to retire from football at the end of the season.

Should his decision come to fruition, the club will lose one of their most important stars in recent years. Alonso is often considered one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and he's enjoyed a fine career spanning the European continent with Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Germany.

The Spanish midfielder was signed by Bayern Munich under former manager Pep Guardiola, who immediately trusted the 35-year-old to become the lone ‘regista’ at the centre of the park. This system worked wonders with the Bavarian giants winning the German league all the three years under the Catalan manager.

The heart of the matter

Where Verratti's link in this story comes from is his continued insistence to leave the Parisian club at the end of the season. There were strong rumours about him having spoken to English Premier League giants Chelsea, recently.

Verratti has won the French league all of the years he's been with the Paris-based club and is now seeking a move to further challenge his own game. A move to the Premier League is touted, but the strongest links are those that link him with a return to his native country – with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma reportedly interested.

What’s Next?

Verratti has made 21 appearances for PSG this season, who have had not so dominant performances in the league and currently sit 3rd in Ligue 1. The Frenchman will hope to help his club to another title and perhaps even a Champions League trophy.

Sportskeeda's take

Given Xabi Alonso's impending retirement announcement, Bayern Munich will be on the lookout for a midfielder capable of mixing it with the very best in the world. And given they have the kind of financial resources to sign Verratti, the move is likely to happen – should the interest be legitimate.

