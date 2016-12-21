Cesar Azpilicueta is the best defender in the Premier League feels Jamie Carragher

Cesar Azpilicueta has been on the most consistent performers in the Premier League

Jamie Carragher was one of Premier League’s most experienced centre-backs and was hugely successful with Liverpool during his playing days. And a person who should be knowing a thing or two about the art of defending, the former player turned Sky Sports pundit has picked out Chelsea’s, Cesar Azpilicueta as the best defender in the league at present.

The man who made more than 500 appearances for the Reds has picked the Spanish full-back ahead of many top class players, who certainly have a bigger price tag attached to them. The Premier League boasts several elite defenders like Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Arsenal’s French international Laurent Koscielny among many others.

However, Carragher has singled out the 27-year-old Spaniard for his adaptation, consistency and work rate under Chelsea’s new manager Antonio Conte.

"Azpilicueta is the best defender in the league,” said the former Liverpool centre-back.

Carragher spoke about how fullbacks are now part wingers and that Cesar Azpilicueta would walk right into his starting XI ahead of any other defender in the Premier League as he always gives what is asked of him.

"You can talk about full-backs now being wingers. If there three any full-back who I'd want on my team it'd be Azpilicueta, straight in.

"You know what you're getting week in, week out."

An ever-present

The 27-year-old Spain international has been involved in every minute of top-flight football for Chelsea this season and has been a pillar of the Blues defence. Carragher believes that the Spanish full-back is one of the reasons behind Chelsea’s rise to the top of the Premier League table this season.

The Spanish full-back was signed by the Blues from Ligue 1 club, Marseille in 2012.

Azpilicueta was named alongside his team-mates Eden Hazard, David Luiz and N'Golo Kante in Jamie Carragher’s team of the season so far. And the full back reminded us again of his qualities when won the man of the match award for his stellar performance against Crystal Palace in the club’s 1-0 win on Saturday.

The Spaniard's timely cross in the 43rd minute of the game was met by Diego Costa who put the Blues ahead before half time. Costa’s strike ended up being the only goal of the game as Blues took home three more vital points from Selhurst Park.

The Spaniard has shown his versatility under Antonio Conte playing both at right-back and left-back since the Italian changed his formation to a 3-4-3. Chelsea’s solidarity in defence has been one of the major reasons behind their success in the Premier League so far.