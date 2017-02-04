EPL 2016/17: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal, 5 Talking Points

Chelsea were dominant at home while Arsenal were second best for most of the game at Stamford Bridge.

by gaurav.krishnan Top 5 / Top 10 04 Feb 2017, 21:07 IST

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring for Chelsea at the Bridge

Chelsea were dominant at home while Arsenal were second best for most of the game at Stamford Bridge. A high energy and high octane performance from a ruthless Chelsea side, saw them extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points after putting three goals past the Gunners.

Oliver Giroud pulled one back in added time after the 90 minutes, but it was too little too late for Arsene Wenger’s men. Arsenal have now lost two Premier League games in a row and Chelsea have finished their most testing week in the league with four points after drawing with Liverpool and beating Arsenal.

Here are the talking points:

#1 End to end stuff in the opening minutes

In the first ten minutes, the game was quite open with both sides a bit nervy and trying to get ahead. Alex Iwobi had a chance in the 2nd minute itself after Courtois played a risky ball to his centre-back, David Luiz. Chelsea then immediately broke and Hazard won a corner.

The game ebbed and flowed quite openly as Chelsea slowly asserted themselves on the ball. The breakthrough came soon in the 12th minute after Pedro scampered down the right flank and put in a teasing ball towards the six-yard area which Diego Costa connected and rattled the crossbar. The ball was still in the air, but Marcos Alonso came flying in from left-wing back with determination to get to the ball before Hector Bellerin, and scored the opening goal with a strong header.

Chelsea went 1-0 up and it would be the end of Bellerin’s game after he was injured by Alonso’s outstretched arm. Chelsea went on to dominate the game after that.