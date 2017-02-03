EPL 2016/17: Chelsea vs Arsenal, 3 key battles

We look at three key battles that could decide the outcome of this all-important league game.

A battle for Premier League supremacy

Regardless of the league position and the form of both teams, Chelsea vs Arsenal has been one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Premier League season over the last decade.

Currently, the Blues sit atop the league table with a comfortable lead over rivals the Gunner who are nine points behind them. Arsene Wenger’s men suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Watford at home on Tuesday whereas the Blues managed to take away a vital point from Anfield on the same night.

And if the North London side are to have any hope of winning the league this season, they must aim for all three points at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s well-disciplined Chelsea side will be hoping to take revenge for the defeat they suffered at the Emirates earlier this season.

Here, we take a look at three key battles which could potentially decide the outcome of this important game.

#1 N’Golo Kante vs Mesut Ozil

Can Ozil can through the wall that is N’Golo Kante?

Chelsea’s summer signing N’Golo Kante has quite easily been the best defensive midfielder in the league since the start of last season. The former Leicester man averages an astonishing 3.5 tackles and 2.5 interceptions per game in his 22 appearances so far this season.In his most recent performance against Liverpool, he made an unbelievable 15 tackles – keeping the Reds’ attack at bay.

On the other hand, Mesut Ozil has not been at his best in the past couple of months, having been involved in only two goals in his last six league outings. Arsenal’s German maestro is, however, not a player to be underestimated as even on his worst day, Ozil’s vision and passing can change the result of any game.

The midfielder has been involved in nine goals so far this league season and although he has his critics, one can definitely expect the World Cup-winning player to show up in this all-important game. The 28-year-old average almost 3 key passes a game and he himself will be hoping that this is the game he silences his doubters – once again.

Against Liverpool, Kante was literally everywhere on the pitch and it was mostly due to his insane tackling and intercepting that Chelsea went home with one point. He gave little space to the Liverpool midfielders and as a result kept their passing and play in check. If the 25-year-old can replicate that against Arsenal, it is fair to say that Ozil and Co are in severe trouble.

Chelsea cannot allow Ozil to make his forward runs and passes, and as more often than not Arsenal’s game runs through him. And Kante will be vital in trying to stop the magical midfielder and greatly reduce his impact on the game.