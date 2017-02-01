Chelsea could face a ban from the FA after fans throw a bottle of beer at Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the equalising goal for the Reds in the 57th minute of the game.

A bottle beer flies through the air towards Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutchman equalised for Liverpool

What’s the story?

Georginio Wijnaldum who was Liverpool’s hero against Chelsea at Anfield last night, reportedly had a beer bottle thrown at him by Chelsea fans from the away end according to reports from the Daily Mirror.

After equalising for Liverpool in the 57th minute of the game, the Dutch international ran towards the fans behind the boards to celebrate. That is when a bottle was thrown at him from the Chelsea away end. Photographers at Anfield caught a snap of the bottle which landed just next to Wijnaldum. Thankfully, the bottle didn’t strike the Liverpool midfielder and both teams got on with the game. The game ended up being a 1-1 draw as both teams took home a point each.

In case you didn’t know...

After a torrid run of form in the month of January, Liverpool hosted Chelsea at Anfield looking to close the gap on the Blues. After a bright start to the game, Liverpool went behind courtesy of a brilliantly taken free kick from David Luiz after Adam Lallana conceded a foul on Hazard outside the box.

But the hosts responded well in the second half after Georginio Wijnaldum scored the equaliser seventeen minutes into the second half. It looked like Chelsea were gonna walk away with three points once again after Matip conceded a penalty in the 77th minute of the game. However, thanks to the heroics of Simon Mignolet who saved Costa’s spot kick, Liverpool remained in the game.

Both teams had equal opportunities towards the end to take the lead, but the game resulted in a 1-1 draw. After all top four teams including Tottenham and Arsenal dropping points, Chelsea remain at the top of the table with 56 points. Liverpool are currently in 4th place with 46 points.

The heart of the matter

With Chelsea pulling away at the top of the table, other teams in the top 6 had a lot of catching up to do. Violent reactions like these from fans have often been part of the football, particularly Chelsea fans who have been involved in several controversial incidents in the past. Chelsea could face sanctions if The FA decide to take a serious look at the incident.

What next?

Chelsea will be taking Arsenal on the weekend who came at the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford FC early on Wednesday. The Gunners will be hoping to put a dent in Chelsea’s title challenge.

Sportskeeda’s take

Chelsea fans will consider themselves lucky as no player was hurt because of their actions. However, such actions cannot be condoned. The Blues should have a big fine coming their way and deservedly so.

