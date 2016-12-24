Chelsea's Diego Costa misses going into battle with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Pepe

The striker has been on FIRE this season

Diego Costa loves scoring goals – he has 13 of them in the league this season – and in his third season at Chelsea, he has helped guide them to a massive lead atop the Premier League table heading into Christmas. He has been in fine form, and always a confidence-striker, he has looked unstoppable at times this season – at times single handedly bagging three points for Antonio Conte’s charges.

If there’s one thing, Diego Costa loves more than scoring goals though, it’s getting into a scrap. Which goes to explain why he said what he said when asked what he missed most about La Liga

Ramos and Costa vie for the ball – neither characters ever gave an inch

‘I used to love the games against Real Madrid and the chance to face Pepe and Ramos,’ he told Sport TV. ‘It was a good battle, where we always had trouble and sparks were flying. I can guarantee that they used to love them for the same reasons!

He went on to elaborate, in case any of us didn’t get the point –

“We went out on the pitch knowing that they would be intense games but the important thing was that there was loyalty. They went out hard, I did too, but without being disloyal. And the games against them always had friction: some sort of insult, some kicking. But after the end of the game, we would always greet each other without any problems. Now, with Ramos, we’re team-mates with the national team and we’re always joking that I can’t do it anymore.’

Now, they all live in harmony!

They’d had some tempestous clashes over the years, with Diego Costa more often than not coming up on top – a tribute to his skill as well as his mental toughness.

After getting a fifth yellow over the last weekend (yes, that late – goes to show how Conte has imbibed a new sense of discipline in the temperental Spaniard turned Brazilian), Costa is suspended for the Blues' Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth

Manager Antonio Conte is expected to replace him with Belgian sensation Michy Batshuayi, who is yet to start a game in the league since his £33million move from Marseille in the summer. It remains to be seen though if Batshuayi can step into the goal-scoring, and scrap-loving, boots of Costa, though.