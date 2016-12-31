Chelsea equal winning record with 4-2 victory over Stoke

by Reuters News 31 Dec 2016, 22:32 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 31/12/16 Stoke City's Peter Crouch celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Chelsea equalled Arsenal's Premier League record of 13 consecutive wins in the same season on Saturday, goals from Gary Cahill, Diego Costa and two from Willian bringing the leaders a 4-2 win over Stoke City.

Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant had made a series of fine saves from a rampant home side before Cesc Fabregas's pinpoint flighted corner found Cahill's head at the near post and the captain nodded home.

But barely a minute into the second half Bruno Martins Indi poked in an equaliser after Peter Crouch headed down a free kick by Charlie Adam.

Willian restored the lead twice in a frantic seven minutes either side of a 64th-minute strike from Crouch before top scorer Costa capped new year celebrations for Antonio Conte's side with Chelsea's fourth goal.

