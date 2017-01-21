Transfer Rumour: Chelsea favourites to land Sergio Aguero

The Blues' interest in the Argentine international could have come as a result of Diego Costa's bust up with Antonio Conte last week.

Aguero has been told that he will be allowed to leave Manchester City

What’s the story?

Pep Guardiola has reportedly informed Sergio Aguero that he does not have a future at Manchester City, which has led to rumours that Chelsea are apparently the favourites to sign the two-time Premier League champion, according to The Sun.

Following the arrival of Brazilian international, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero is reportedly concerned about his future at the club.

In case you didn’t know...

Aguero has been a part of Manchester City since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011. The 28-year-old striker has been one of the finest marksmen in the Premier League with well over 150 goals for Manchester City. The Argentine has won two Premier League titles and a League Cup with the Sky Blues, and also picked up a Golden Boot award for the 26 goals he scored in the 2014/15 top-flight season.

The Argentine has been struggling for game time under Pep Guardiola this season with just 15 appearances so far. Most of the games he missed were through suspension, after receiving a four-match ban for his late challenge on David Luiz back in December.

The heart of the matter

The Blues’ interest in the Argentine international could have come as a result of Diego Costa’s bust up with Antonio Conte last week. The Spain international is believed to have set his mind on leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

What’s next?

With Manchester City open to offers for their star striker, many other Premier League, as well as European clubs, could join the race to sign the Argentinian. It will be interesting to see if Pep Guardiola prefers Sergio Aguero ahead of new signing, Gabriel Jesus, to spearhead the City attack.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester City might be in a transition period with Pep Guardiola taking over from the club's former manager, Manuel Pellegrini. But the Spanish manager’s decision to let go of their most prolific striker, who is at the peak of his career, might be a hasty decision. It is clear that Guardiola is struggling with the squad that he was but losing the core attack aspect of the team could have terrible implications.

In case Aguero does leave the club at the end of the season, Guardiola can only hope that his new signing, Gabriel Jesus can live up to the expectations. But on the other hand, Chelsea might get a possible uprgrade on the departing Diego Costa.