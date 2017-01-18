Transfer Rumour: Chelsea handed boost in Marco Verratti chase

What’s the story?

With Marco Verratti’s agent confirming that the Italian midfielder is unlikely to move to Italy once again, Chelsea have been a handed welcome boost in the pursuit of the 24-year-old Italian playmaker.

According to The Metro, Paris Saint-Germain value the youngster at £68.2 million and are unwilling to accept anything less. European giants including Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Juventus are all said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Aware of Antonio Conte’s interest in Verratti, the PSG central midfielder’s agent, Donato Di Campli hinted at a possible move to the English Premier League while quashing rumours linking the Italian with a return to his home nation.

“Verratti to Italy? It’s very, highly difficult,” Di Campli told Radio Onda Libera.

In case you didn't know...

Antonio Conte is said to be a huge admirer of the Italian international footballer and has seen enough of his qualities during his days as the Italian national team’s coach. Verratti joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract in 2012 and made his debut for the French side against Lille. The 24-year-old made his international debut representing the Italian national team against England in 2012.

Verratti is a technically gifted playmaker and is renowned for his close control, dribbling ability and long-range passing. The youngster has often been compared to Italian legend, Andrea Pirlo for his unique attributes.

The heart of the matter

Verratti has spent more than five seasons with Paris Saint-Germain in France but has constantly been linked with a move to England. And with his agent closing the doors on a move back to Italy, it looks more and more likely that the playmaker could join his former coach, Conte at Stamford Bridge.

What’s next?

Diego Costa’s fall out with his manager could pave the way for Verratti as Chinese Super League clubs are ready to pay a staggering amount of money for the 28-year-old striker. This could partially fund the £68.2 million PSG wants for the Italian.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Although £68.2 million is a huge asking price for an inconsistent but talented footballer like Verratti, Chelsea will be getting more than what they could have asked for from Chinese clubs for Diego Costa. Having already sold Oscar for £60 million in the past, the Blues will have enough in their kitty to land the talented playmaker.