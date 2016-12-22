Chelsea news: Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante got themselves deliberately suspended suspects Jamie Carragher

Chelsea set to be without Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante

Chelsea are set to be without Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante for their next game against Bournemouth as they look to take their winning run to 12 games. However, Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool skipper feels that this all might be a part of a bigger scheme and the suspension were deliberately acquired.

Speaking on Sky Sports AM, Carragher suggested, “I think Chelsea will be fine without Costa and Kante and I wouldn’t be surprised if the deliberately got booked to miss that game.

“I know it’s controversial but it’s been done before.”

The Blues have been on fire of late with the Blues currently at the top of the Premier League table courtesy of 11-game winning streak under their new boss Antonio Conte. However, going into their next game they will without two of their biggest names.

The pair will miss the Londoner’s Boxing day fixtures after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season in their game against Crystal Palace last weekend. And this will now seriously test the depth of the Chelsea squad with both being regular fixtures in the starting line-up.

A big reason for their success has been the fine form of Diego Costa, who seems reinvigorate this season and currently leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 13 goals this season to go with 5 assists to his name.

After a lean spell last season which the Spaniard getting into all sorts of trouble both on and off the pitch under Jose Mourinho, the Spaniard seems to be back to his best under Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante’s acquisition from champions Leicester City in the summer has proved to be a brilliant one. The Frenchman has taken to life at Stamford Bridge like a duck to water and has become the heartthrob of the Chelsea midfield, forming a lethal partnership alongside Nemanja Matic.

Mitchy Batshuayi and Cesc Fabregas are expected to step into the side in the duo’s absence.

Three other Chelsea players viz. David Luiz, Nemanja Matic and Pedro are walking the tightrope as well when it come to suspensions. The trio has four yellows to their name and face a possible suspension if they pick up a booking in their next two games.

Blues currently enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the table and will look to build on the same when they take on a Bournemouth side lacking consistency next up.