Chelsea news: Diego Costa reveals what he told Pedro during their bust up

Spurs put a halt to Chelsea's 13 match winning streak on their Wednesday's meeting at White Hart Lane.

Diego Costa and Pedro were certainly not on the same wavelength

What’s the story?

After Wednesday’s on-field bust-up between Diego Costa and his Spanish compatriot, Pedro. In an interview with IBTimes UK, the Chelsea striker explained the reason behind the controversial incident.

Despite the pair’s on-field spat being all over the news, Costa downplayed the incident stating that it came up in the heat of the moment and that Pedro is like a loving brother to him.

“Nothing happened. We have a great understanding with each other. When you have a trusted relationship and intimacy with a team-mate, it is normal for these things to happen.

“It was just a moment during the game, and that's it. It was nothing. I told him: 'You have to get in there, why didn't you go?' He said 'I went' and I said he didn't. That's it. Pedro is my brother, and we love each other.”

In case you didn’t know...

During Wednesday’s game between Chelsea and Spurs at the White Hart Lane, Costa and Pedro got into a heated exchange after Pedro chose not to make a run across the Tottenham defense when he had a chance at goal, Pedro gestured that he was looking to make space so that Costa could cut across his right foot.

To the home crowd’s delight, both players were still squabbling and raising their voice long after the incident took place. Spurs managed to hold off Chelsea and win the game 2-0 thanks to two beautiful headers from Dele Alli courtesy of Christian Eriksen. This was Alii’s third consecutive brace in a row in the League this season.

The heart of the matter

With Tottenham putting an end to Chelsea’s 13-match winning streak, the title race has once again blown wide open. It was evident that the occasion got to Conte’s men as they dropped short off making a new Premier League record for most wins a row. Even Diego Costa admitted that it was always going to be difficult playing at the White Hart Lane.

Sportskeeda’s take

Diego Costa and Pedro’s spat is a clear testament to what can happen when expectations pile on. Even with the Blues impressive run of form so far this season, Tottenham managed to overcome the Premier League leaders with ease. Chelsea should take the defeat and come back stronger to maintain the firm gap on the points table they have managed so far.