Chelsea News: Eden Hazard says he would prefer to win the FA Cup over the Premier League

The Belgian wants Chelsea to go all out to win the FA Cup

Hazard would rather win the FA Cup over the Premier League trophy

What’s the story?

Speaking to American outlet Fox Sports, Eden Hazard yesterday revealed that he is keener on winning the FA Cup with Chelsea over the Premier League. The Belgian had this to say after Chelsea’s match against Peterborough which ended 4-1 in London team’s favour.

"The league is important, but the FA Cup even more as I've never won it. So I hope that this season I can win this trophy as I have won the league, won the League Cup, now I just need the FA Cup."

In case you didn’t know...

Hazard has been amongst the world’s best players since he started playing football. At Lille, he won the club and league double and was also the youngest player to be named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year.

In June 2012, he made the move to Chelsea after Manchester United and Manchester City missed out on his signature. The player has been undoubtedly one of Chelsea’s best in the 5 years that he has spent at the club.

Apart from the last season under Jose Mourinho where the Belgian really struggled to make an impact, Hazard has been a top performer since he joined Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Hazard has had a superb time at Chelsea and has won numerous accolades both at the personal and at the club level. The winger has been a part of the Chelsea squad that has won the Premier League, the League Cup, and the Europa League as well.

Hazard has also been a part of the PFA team of the year and has won the PFA young players and the PFA Players player of the year award as well.

However, one thing that is obviously missing is the FA Cup. The Belgian has never been able to get his hands on the trophy with Chelsea who have always been knocked out by some team or the other in the last 5 seasons. Unfortunately for Hazard, Chelsea won the FA Cup just a month before he joined the Blues.

What next?

Hazard’s quote has made one thing extremely clear which is the fact that Chelsea will be seriously playing the FA Cup this season under Antonio Conte. As The Blues have not qualified for this year’s Champions League and were knocked out of the League Cup earlier this season, it makes winning a treble is impossible.

Chelsea have only two chances of winning a title, which is the Premier League and the FA Cup and Hazard has his eyes firmly set on both the trophies

Sportskeeda’s take

It is great to see a player who has the hunger and desire to continue winning despite having had an extremely decorated career till now. Hazard certainly has a long playing career ahead of him and with a winning attitude like this, things only look better for him.