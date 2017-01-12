Chelsea plot £30 million move for Ben Gibson as John Terry's replacement

The 23-year-old defender has come through the ranks at Middlesbrough and has featured 19 times for them this season.

by gaurav.krishnan Rumours 12 Jan 2017, 22:47 IST

Gibson is regarded as a future English defender

What’s the story?

According to The Metro and The Sun, Premier League leaders Chelsea are plotting a £30 million bid for the highly rated Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson. Gibson has been identified by Blues manager Antonio Conte as the ideal replacement for current Chelsea captain and long-time stalwart John Terry.

In case you didn’t know...

The 23-year-old Gibson has been at the heart of the Middlesbrough defence all through the season and has enjoyed a good start to life in the Premier League. The English defender has helped his team keep 6 clean sheets this season and has been instrumental in Middlesbrough’s impressive defensive record so far. Boro have conceded just 22 goals thus far – which is the best defensive record out of all the remaining 14 teams outside the top six.

Individually, Gibson has excelled as well – he has won 14 tackles this season in the Premier League with a success rate of 52%. He has also made 30 interceptions, 114 clearances and 20 blocks in 20 appearances for his club.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are reportedly set to make an offer in excess of £30 million after an initial bid for Ben Gibson was deemed by Middlesbrough as below their estimation of the player’s value.

Conte believes that Gibson is the ideal player to replace club legend John Terry at Stamford Bridge, and it seems unlikely that the Blues skipper’s contract will be renewed at the end of the season.

What’s next?

Terry was out of the Chelsea side for three months and on his return to the pitch last week, got sent off in the FA Cup tie against Peterborough United, which further added to his woes. Despite being 36, Terry has attracted interest from Bournemouth and a few clubs in the Chinese Super League.

However, it is believed that he wants to stay at Chelsea and help the team win their 5th Premier League title and is rejecting moves to other English teams.

Gibson, on the other hand has attracted a lot of interest following his stand-out performances at the back for Boro and is highly rated by a number of managers in the Premier League.

The defender has been at Middlesbrough all his life and his boyhood club will be reluctant to let him leave before they secure safety from relegation in the Premier League this season. Since his immediate departure could hamper their survival campaign, Chelsea might possibly have to wait until the summer to land the player.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Gibson is only 23-years-old and is solid at the back. He has shown time and again against tough opposition, that he is up to the challenge and can hack it at the top level, despite this being his first season in the Premier League.

With him in the heart of the defence, Middlesbrough drew 0-0 against a then rampant Arsenal, then drawing 1-1 against a Guardiola-managed Manchester City side and losing only 1-0 to Chelsea.

He has also scored one goal this season but labelling him as ‘The next John Terry’ might be a problematic comparison for the young defender, which could lead to pressure on his shoulders.

However, should the transfer go through, with Antonio Conte’s astute tactical knowledge and coaching, and playing in a Chelsea back-three every week, he could be moulded into a fine center-back not only for Chelsea but also for England.