Chelsea thrash Peterborough 4-1, but Twitter has a ball trolling John Terry for red card

John Terry got sent off - and Twitter exploded!

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 08 Jan 2017, 22:31 IST

OH NO! JT! What did you do now!

A Pedro brace and a goal apiece from Willian and

Welcome back, Captain!

John Terry's red card is the first Chelsea have received in all competitions this season. pic.twitter.com/dTAELuDShD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 8, 2017

This is what he got sent off for

Video _ John Terry sending off against Peterborough https://t.co/AX70UvNjQ1 — Kev (@007Kev) January 8, 2017

Though some people still couldn’t quite believe it...

Looking for an explanation to John Terry's red card pic.twitter.com/oVZMv7O7yn — Alex (@HazardVersion) January 8, 2017

Do we know if John Terry's red card was for racism yet? — Jack (@jackfinney_) January 8, 2017

Some people on the other hand –

John Terry will receive a red card even if he plays 5 a side with a team of U12s — Kofi_Kontoloted (@HayfronEric) January 8, 2017

Hoe : John?

John Terry : What

Hoe : come here

John Terry : sorry, I'm in a match right now

Hoe : but I'm horny



John Terry gets a red card — On the list (@S3ud_M10) January 8, 2017

John Terry just heard Wayne Bridge's wife is home alone. One red card later... — Antony Holt (@Hasselschmuck) January 8, 2017

There’s something incredibly satisfying about schadenfreude isn’t there?

John Terry has been sent off for Chelsea. I have no idea what happened, but I reckon it was richly deserved. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 8, 2017

John Terry. Rather like Joey Barton, the Gift That Keeps On Giving... — Mark Gwilliam (@merlin2709) January 8, 2017

John Terry Elite mentality. Getting himself sent off to give Peterborough a chance. What a man. — Ted (@HazardFlicks) January 8, 2017

I think we can agree that we all enjoy John Terry red card. I mean, it's not tears in Moscow but it'll do. pic.twitter.com/kr6DfjWsFJ — Joel Sparks (@sparkyjcs) January 8, 2017

Still the best four words in the English language...

John Terry Red Card — Timmy Mizzi (@timmizzi) January 8, 2017

Oh John!