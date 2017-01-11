Chelsea transfer news: Franck Kessie's agent confirms Blues' interest in Atlanta star

Franck Kessie has been an important player for Atalanta this season, scoring 6 goals in 16 appearances.

Franck Kessie has impressed all with his performances in Serie A

What’s the story?

Chelsea are in talks to sign Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie and bring him to the Premier League, according to a report by The Guardian. The talks were confirmed by Kessie's agent George Atangana, who also said that a host of other Premier League clubs are interested in the Ivory Coast star.

”Chelsea are very interested and it is a great club but we must take our time to consider all the options. Now we are in January so he has to play at the Africa Cup of Nations for Ivory Coast so I am not going to rush anything,” Atangana told The Guardian, “We have a lot of interest from the Premier League. I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world.”

In case you didn’t know...

Kessie was in line for a proposed move to Sunderland last August, but it broke down because he was denied a work permit. However, he has gone on to prove himself as a regular international since that failed transfer, and his stock as one of the best young midfielders in the world has grown.

Given the new circumstances, a move to England would not be out of the question this time around. He spent last season on loan at Cesena but has gone on to become an important player for Atalanta this season.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of Kessie, watching him play in the Serie A as manager of Juventus. As The Blues look to build for the future, he sees Kessie as an ideal presence in central midfield. Atalanta are holding out for up to €35-40 million for Kessie, but according to Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini, the club is unlikely to sell Kessie to any club in January.

Gasperini said, “I am not worried as I don’t think any player will leave in January. The club has every intention to keep the players until June and we may even strengthen.”

What next?

After what Kessie hopes will be a successful AFCON campaign for Ivory Coast, he is likely to return to the Serie A where he would look to continue his fine form for Atalanta. The Nerazzurri are currently 6th in the Serie A table, only 3 points behind 3rd placed Napoli, in part thanks to Kessie’s 6 goals in 16 appearances. While Chelsea continue to court the player, they might have to accept that a deal may be done only in the summer.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although immensely talented, it would be in Kessie’s best interest to stay at Atalanta in the short run. Chelsea’s midfield is already packed with the likes of Kante, Matic, Hazard, Willian and Fabregas, and the last thing the young Ivorian would want would is to be a squad player at this stage of his career. Should he keep banging in the goals for Atalanta and possibly even help them qualify for Europe, there would be no shortage of suitors (including Chelsea) in the summer.