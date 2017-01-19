Chelsea transfer rumour: Antonio Conte chasing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco: Looking for a move?

What’s the story?

Diego Simeone’s star-studded line-up of Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann are not the only ones being eyed major European teams as Spanish news outlet; Don Balon claims that Atletico Madrid’s Belgian international winger, Yannick Carrasco is being chased by Chelsea. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly also in the race to sign the 23-year-old player.

In case you didn’t know...

Carrasco was signed by Atletico Madrid for £17 million from Monaco in 2015 and has been involved in as many as 12 goals in 29 appearances for the both country and club so far this season.

The 23-year-old is hailed as one of the best young wingers in Europe at the moment for his consistent performances for the Madrid club. But the Belgian international is very injury prone and has changed his personal trainer despite the club being against it.

Carrasco recently extended his contract with Atletico Madrid which will see him stay at the club until the year 2022. Reportedly, the Belgian star has an outrageous £86m buyout clause in his new contract.

The heart of the matter

With Chelsea losing out on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton in the summer, Antonio Conte could be coughing up the £75 million bid on Carrasco that he placed for his fellow countryman. Chelsea can afford big money targets like Carrasco having missed out on signing a few players in the summer. And after having sold Oscar for £60 million earlier this month, the Blues can afford to splurge in the summer.

What next?

In case Carrasco does end up at Stamford Bridge, he will have plenty of company from his international team-mates, Thibaut Courtois, Michy Batshuayi and Eden Hazard. Carrasco will be adding an attacking threat to the side especially with Diego Costa set to leave the club at the end of the season. With Atletico Madrid’s Champions League campaign still being on track, Diego Simeone will have to choose wisely if he really wants to part ways with the youngster.

Sportskeeda’s take

At this moment of time, Chelsea are in a position where they can afford to meet such a price tag that has been labelled on the young, Yannick Carrasco. But with the player being injury prone and several other targets available in the market, Antonio Conte must choose wisely on whom he wants to bring to Stamford Bridge.