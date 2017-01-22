Chelsea transfer rumour: Antonio Conte considering Thibaut Courtois - Alvaro Morata swap deal

The Italian is reportedly willing to part with the Belgian if Alvaro Morata is part of the deal.

A move back to the Spanish capital may be on the cards for Courtois

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have taken a huge interest in Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Conte may part with the Belgian goalkeeper if Alvaro Morata is offered in return, according to a report by The Mirror. The Chelsea manager has made it clear that he wants to keep hold of Courtois but may change his mind if Morata is part of the deal that Real Madrid intends to offer.

The report also suggests that Madrid are prepared to offer €30million for the Belgian shot stopper and believe that Courtois is the ideal goalkeeper for the long term at the Bernabeu.

In case you didn’t know...

After their botched up attempt at getting Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, Real Madrid have shifted their focus on Thibaut Courtois as a replacement for Keylor Navas. The Spanish giants are long time admirers of the Belgian player and it is being reported that Courtois’ agent is already in talks with Real Madrid over a possible move to the Bernabeu.

The former Atletico keeper has 2 years left on his current deal and the chances of a new contract do not appear anywhere near the horizon.

The heart of the matter

Antonio Conte is still unsure of Diego Costa’s future at Chelsea. And the Italian has already reportedly planned on Morata as an ideal replacement and believes that the only way to get the player would be in a swap move for Thibaut Courtois.

Morata has scored 9 goals and assisted 3 times this season for Madrid. However, the player’s future has been a constant source of speculation for a long time wven after strong claims by manager Zinedine Zidane about keeping the player at the club.

The Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has decided that the time to phase out Keylor Navas has come and although Zidane is a fan of the Costa Rican, the manager has reluctantly agreed to let go of the player.

What next?

If the move does pan out, Real Madrid will have a long-term fix for the keeper as Courtois is still just 24. The goalkeeper has a lot of years left in him and this deal will hugely benefit Real Madrid if it does happen.

Sportskeeda’s take

The move looks unlikely right now as Real Madrid will definitely not want to part with a player like Alvaro Morata who has displayed huge potential. You also cannot discount the fact that Keylor Navas has performed extremely well for the club and it makes no sense to make him exit the club.

Chelsea may also face a goalkeeper crisis if Courtois leaves as rumours regarding Asmir Begovic’s exit are also making rounds and the club will definitely not want to lose both their top keepers at the same time.