Chelsea Transfer Rumour: Blues eye Manchester City superstar

Chelsea is the latest entrant to the list of clubs that want Aguero in the summer

The Argentine’s future at City does not look too good

What’s the story

English outlet The Mirror, has reported that Chelsea are in the race for Sergio Aguero and are planning on hijacking Real Madrid’s £75million bid for the Argentine. Aguero has been disgruntled with his current status at Manchester City and is keen on making a move to another club. Los Blancos are long time admirers of the Argentine but new reports linking him to the Blues will definitely make the situation more interesting.

In case you didn’t know...

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus has raised a question on Aguero’s status at the club. Guardiola has not been convinced by Aguero’s performances and Gabriel Jesus’ pristine form right after joining the Citizens may lead to Aguero becoming a second fiddle at the club.

Aguero has scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for Manchester City this season which is definitely below standards that he has set for himself. Furthermore, the player has been sent off twice which has ensured that he missed 7 games in total due to disciplinary issues.

Guardiola is reportedly unwilling to accommodate Aguero in his future plans and the Argentine is now looking for clubs, which means a summer move may be on the cards.

The heart of the matter

The Diego Costa saga has made a huge dent on the morale of the Blues. Manager Antonio Conte is still not sure of Diego Costa’s future at the club and is looking for replacements already. The Spaniard has been in sizzling form for the club and replacing him will be a difficult task indeed for the Blues.

Chelsea are currently 9 points off at the top of the table and have maintained their comfortable lead in the Premier League. Despite media reports saying otherwise, Costa and Chelsea have denied a training ground bust-up and maintain their stand of it being an injury problem which forced the player to miss a game.

However, this was proven to be untrue after the Chairman of Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian admitted that the club had been in talks with Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes.

What next?

Aguero, who turns 29 in June this year, has a contract that binds him down to Manchester City till 2020. This means that if a move does pan out, the buying club will have to shell a huge amount of money for the Argentine superstar. Both Chelsea and Real Madrid certainly have the financial power to make a bid of this kind and it may not be a surprise if the two engage in a bidding war.

Sportskeeda’s take

Aguero’s move will definitely lead to a lot of gloom around the club since the player holds an almost legendary status among City fans. A move to Chelsea does look unlikely since strengthening direct rivals might be a suicidal move. No accurate assessment can be made at the moment and it will surely depend on how the rest of the season folds out for Aguero and Manchester City.