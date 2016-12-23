Chelsea transfer rumour: Blues out of James Rodriguez race after knowing his £60 million valuation

James Rodriguez is enduring a horrid season at the Bernabeu this season

Real Madrid have enjoyed a fine 2016 in which manager Zinedine Zidane helped his side to win three trophies this calendar year which is more than the two losses that Real have suffered this year which in itself is a mind boggling statistic. One player who might not be happy with all the positive things happening around the club will have to James Rodriguez who is trying everything in his power to steer a move away from the Bernabeu in January.

Chelsea, who were reported to be leading the race to sign the Colombian are now put off after knowing the valuation that will prize James away from Madrid.

Los Blancos want £60 million for the 25-year-old but Antonio Conte seems unsure of spending such a huge sum on the Colombian. There have also been doubts cast about the player's ability to play in Conte's favoured 3-4-3 formation with Rodriguez not being known for his defensive abilities. The Blues also have enough attacking options upfront hence a move for the outcasted Rodriguez does not make sense.

Chelsea are said to be in the market for two signings next month with a defender and a forward high on Conte's wishlist.

The rumours for the former Monaco attacker intensified when he said recently, “I can’t promise I will stay at Real Madrid. I have offers and seven days to think about them.”

This comment from him has reportedly disappointed the club hierarchy as the manager Zidane himself wants to offload him quickly. Rodriguez was signed in 2014 for a sum around €80 million for a six-year stint with the club but after a decent first season failed to apply himself well under Zidane and has fallen out of favour at the club.

Besides Chelsea, Juventus seem to be the other club who are interested in the forward for a deal in January. Their club general manager Marotti recently revealed that the 25-year-old Rodriguez is the kind of player that perfectly fits the club.

"It depends on what we do in the transfer market. We have to respect the balance sheet, but Juve want to position themselves among the best clubs in the world and so it is and this is and always will be our ambitious objective. Four or five years ago, we certainly could not have allowed ourselves to spend the figures we spent on players such as Gonzalo Higuain or Miralem Pjanic, but now we can."