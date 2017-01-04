Chelsea transfer rumour: Blues tracking West Ham’s Michail Antonio

Chelsea would have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign the player from West Ham.

Antonio is West Ham’s top scorer this season with eight goals

What’s the story?

According to a report in ESPN FC, West Ham United’s Michail Antonio has attracted the attention of league leaders, Chelsea. The Stamford Bridge outfit is understood to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old versatile player and could make a move in the winter transfer window.

Antonio has impressed over the last one and a half years, excelling in a number of different positions. He is the top scorer for the Hammers with eight goals to his name, but according to ESPN sources close to the player have spoken about Chelsea’s keen interest.

In case you didn’t know…

Antonio has featured in a number of positions at West Ham. He has played at right-back, right wing, left wing and as a striker. His impressive performances had earned him a national call-up to the England squad last year.

He also impressed Chelsea boss Conte during West Ham’s 2-1 victory over the Blues in the fourth round of the EFL Cup back in October, 2016. Antonio caused a havoc in the Chelsea backline playing down the wings, creating numerous chances.

The heart of the matter

With Oscar’s departure to China, Chelsea are in the market in search of attacking reinforcements. Conte is keen to bring in players who would fit into his system and Antonio has emerged as a potential January signing. The former Nottingham Forest player is capable of playing in a number of positions and has played in the 3-5-2 formation implemented by Slaven Bilic.

Although Conte uses a 3-4-3 system, Antonio could easily fit in as the right wing-back or the left wing-back. The fact that he is a homegrown player also makes him an attractive proposition for any English side. Chelsea would be looking to boost their quota of homegrown players with the acquisition of the West Ham player.

What next?

Whether or not Antonio arrives at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea would be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Eden Hazard and Co. visit Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday night as they look to equal Arsenal’s record of the 14 consecutive wins in the Premier League.

West Ham would be unwilling to let their prized player leave, especially now that they are languishing at 13th in the league table. With aspirations of bettering their last season’s 7th placed finish, Bilic would be bringing in more players than letting his star players leave.

Sportskeeda’s take

Antonio would be a stellar signing for Chelsea given his versatility. More importantly, he would bring in competitiveness in the Chelsea squad for the starting positions and could also be a suitable back-up for Victor Moses in case the Nigerian is unfit or suspended. However, they would have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign the player from West Ham.