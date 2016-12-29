Chelsea Transfer Rumour: Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez targeted by the Blues in winter transfer window

The 28-year-old only left Manchester United last summer.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 29 Dec 2016, 12:58 IST

On his way back to the Premier League?

Chelsea are said to be monitoring Bayer Leverkusen's striker, Javier Hernandez, and could move in for the Mexican in the winter transfer window, according to The Daily Star. The 28-year-old is seen as the kind of quality backup to the Blues’ first choice forward, Diego Costa.

Antonio Conte is aware of the kind of form ‘Chicharito’ has hit ever since trading Manchester United for the Bundesliga club and believe someone as experienced and deadly as him in the box could bode well for the future of young striker Michy Batshuayi.

Hernandez left Manchester United last summer when Louis van Gaal thought the Mexican was surplus to his requirements at the club. This was after the season he spent on loan at Real Madrid. Chicharito, though, took the Bundesliga club by storm scoring 26 goals in all competitions in the 2015/16 season outlining his obvious qualities as a striker.

And it is this eagerness to get into the box and tuck away chances that Antonio Conte sees fitting to justify his pursuit. With Diego Costa out injured or suspended, the Blues don't have a reliable back up and should they target the domestic double, they're going to need all hands on deck.

Chicharito will add another dimension to Chelsea's game and could be the perfect striker partner than Costa could use when the going gets tough. But given his contract at the club and his current form – having already scored 7 goals in all competitions this season – the Bundesliga club will ask for a tidy amount to let him leave.

The word on the street is the club are ready to part ways with the Mexican but will only accept a bid that comes in the region of €30 million – €35 million. Anything less than that and he stays in the Bundesliga and helps Roger Schmidt get Leverkusen back into the UEFA Champions League slots.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been brilliant this season winning their last 12 Premier League games on the trot – ever since losing 3-0 to London rivals Arsenal. They end the year hosting Mark Hughes' Stoke City, and start the new year by travelling cross-city to take on rivals Tottenham Hotspurs.

They currently lead the table six points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who have 40 points this season. With Chelsea having lost to Liverpool and Chelsea this season, their fixture against Tottenham will be another huge one and they'll be looking to start 2017 on a winning note.