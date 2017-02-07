Chelsea v Arsenal: A fan's perspective

Arsenal were dismantled by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

by rachittoshniwal 07 Feb 2017

Chelsea completely outclassed their London rivals on the night

The pictures were disturbing. They were nerve-wracking. Every minute of the game yesterday sent a big chill down the hopeful spine. Hopeful of the boys in red and white putting in a performance that they will not forget for a long time to come, however, all that was a big pie in the sky. Words cannot describe how asphyxiating those 90 minutes were for an Arsenal fan; although ironically, I just limned some of it.

The defeat leaves the Gunners 12 points adrift of the leaders, who didn’t even have to break a sweat for a game that threatened to cut down their lead at the top to a mere six points with a big chunk of the season to go.

That itself should be a source of sheer embarrassment and a reality check of sorts, of the side’s preparation levels for such a huge game both in terms of the cross-town rivalry and further relevance in the title race.

The big-boys’ failure at the big stage

It was a game perfectly tailored to the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to put on a majestic performance and further underline their status as two of the world’s best, while adding further credence to the fact that their demands of a hefty pay-rise are not hollow and they are ready to win big things at the North London club.

But the Chilean, joint-level with Chelsea’s Diego Costa at the top of the scoring charts with 15 goals, failed to register a single shot on target, and couldn’t create a single chance in the entire game.

Ozil, on the other hand, did have a crack at goal late in the first half, but it was tame and easy pickings for Thibaut Courtois. Other than that he too was fairly ‘invisible’ for the entire duration of the drubbing.

Need for video technology?

Chelsea’s first goal was a bit contentious, to say the least. Costa’s header cannoned off the post, and the young Spanish left wing-back Marcos Alonso was there to head in the rebound, but not before he had elbowed Hector Bellerin in the face and left him on the floor concussed, everything oblivious to the referee’s eye who let the goal stand.

To be fair to the referee, though, at first glance it didn’t look that serious. Maybe he could’ve changed his decision in the aftermath of the incident, or maybe that further strengthens the calls for video refereeing.

The Alonso-Bellerin incident

From that point onwards it was almost all Chelsea, who looked ever so effortless on the counter, and were it not for an extra Diego Costa touch, Pedro would’ve been clean through on goal to further compound Arsenal’s woes.

Gabriel, subbed on for Bellerin, came close to restoring parity but his header was straight at the Chelsea shot-stopper, and honestly he should’ve done much better with it.

Second-half

The Gunners started the second half marginally better, but failed to take their chances. Eden Hazard produced a moment of brilliance as he sliced through the Arsenal defence, leaving Coquelin in a heap and Koscielny helpless in the box before smashing it past Cech into the net. At that point, one part of London was picturing holding aloft the league trophy, while the other contemplated another battle to finish in the top-four.

Petr Cech and Shkodran Mustafi react to Hazard’s brilliant solo goal.

That hastened the arrival of Olivier Giroud as Arsenal searched for some inspiration. But unfortunately, it was more or less the same story. The indefatigable N’Golo Kante continued to do what he does best, intercepting passes from out of nowhere and setting up counter-attacks, Hazard continued to dazzle with the ball at his feet, while Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz stood like a wall.

To be fair to Antonio Conte, he’s done a commendable job to turn things around at the club in such a short time.

Cesc Fabregas, who else?

As if 2-0 wasn’t enough, Conte threw on Fabregas probably in search of more drama and headlines. Petr Cech inexcusably passed it straight to the ex-Arsenal captain who wouldn’t have scored an easier goal in his entire career when he looped the ball into the empty net, and although fair play to him for a rather subdued celebration, the damage was already done.

An ex-Arsenal captain hitting the final nail in his ex-team’s coffin and dashing any hopes of bringing the elusive trophy to North London for the thirteenth year in a row. Watching him score, when we all prayed for him to be the last person to have a crack at goal, was like letting a dagger mercilessly rip through the heart.

The script couldn’t be any better penned for Chelsea supporters who were on cloud nine, while it couldn’t have been any more devilishly written for an Arsenal supporter to comprehend, who were looking for a place to hide their faces.

The Banner

Arsenal finally broke their Stamford Bridge duck when in injury time, Olivier Giroud headed in Nacho Monreal’s cross to score his side’s first goal at the stadium in four years. It was too late. The banners were out. No surprises at whom they were directed, but the whole concept of bringing a banner into the stadium even before kick-off seemed very disturbing and at best, outright unethical.

A disgruntled fan holding aloft the banner

But that was just about it, everyone has a right to show their frustration, although some people have taken this freedom to unfathomable levels. Consecutive losses vs Watford and Chelsea coupled with victories for Manchester City and Tottenham mean Arsenal are back at fourth position *cue in your joke here* with 14 games left.

It’d take a huge capitulation from Chelsea to catch them now honestly. With the futures of Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez still in the air, the fans divided, and another season of playing catch-up, the air around the Emirates is not particularly one you’d want to breathe in right now.