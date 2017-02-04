EPL 2016/17: Chelsea vs Arsenal, combined XI

Chelsea play host to Arsenal in what promises to be an absolute cracker.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 04 Feb 2017, 11:16 IST

The London Derby has always been a fixture to look forward to in the Premier League

It's the day of the London derby and as always, action packed football is on its way. Chelsea are flying high, sitting nine points clear of Arsenal. The Gunners, on the other hand, face their biggest test of the season as they look to keep challenging Chelsea at the top.

The disappointing loss to Watford in the last game should serve as a wake-up call for the Gunners as anything less than three points today means Chelsea have one hand on the Premier League crown.

When the two sides first met this season, Arsenal ran out winners with a resounding 3-0 scoreline. But that defeat brought in a tactical change in Chelsea's system which heralded a 13-match winning run and propelled them to the top of the league table.

Conte's men have the upper hand as Arsenal have not beaten the Blues at Stamford Bridge since 2011. Ahead of the big game, let's take a look at the combined 11 from both the sides selected on form and availability:

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has kept the most number of clean sheets in Europe’s top 5 leagues

This is a choice between two of the best custodians in the league and is a tough one to make, considering the importance that these players have in their respective teams. Both Courtois and Cech have displayed some magnificent performances this season but the Belgian just edges out his older counterpart as a result of the staggering 13 clean sheets that he has accumulated this season.

Courtois is on course to win the Golden Glove this year and deserves a place ahead of Cech.

Defenders

Right back - Hector Bellerin

Bellerin is one of the best full-backs in the league

The Spaniard is known for his sensational speed but this season he has improved his defending as well and is now one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. On the other hand, Victor Moses has been given a new lease of life in a right full-back role and is doing tremendously well for the Blues.

But, Bellerin has been playing with responsibility and new found vigour this season and makes the team as a result of being an obvious upgrade on Moses.

Centre back - David Luiz

Luiz has been magnificent on his return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's panic buy has turned out to be a masterstroke. Playing in a back three, Luiz has not only found freedom but has been given protection to play his natural game at times. His stats have been brilliant for the Blues this season as evidenced by his 12 clean sheets.

But the most important statistic that has caught everyone’s attention is that the Brazilian has made a total of zero errors which have led directly to goals and just one error that has led to a shot on goal. Luiz has proven people wrong since his arrival in London and is a contender for a place in the team of the season.

Centre back - Laurent Koscielny

Koscielny has been Arsenal’s best defender in the past few seasons

The Frenchman has been one of Arsenal's most consistent players in recent seasons and has seen his stock rise since his move to the Gunners. He is one of the best in the business and is Arsenal's go to man at the back. He is a leader and organises the backline well. Koscielny is strong, good in the air and is calm on the ball. The Frenchman takes a place in the team because of his all round abilities, ahead of the likes of Gary Cahill and Shkodran Mustafi.

Left back - Cesar Azpilicueta

The versatile defender has played a huge role in Chelsea’s good run this season

"Dave" as he is fondly called, has been one of the best Chelsea players this season and has helped them solidify a lead at the top. Azpilicueta has adjusted well in a back three but is also suited to a wider role and he takes up a place on the left wing on this side.

He has great positional sense and is arguably the best defender in the league in one on one situations. Both Nacho Monreal and Marcos Alonso have been decent this campaign but it just doesn't make sense to keep out a player that is such a crucial cog in Chelsea's machine.