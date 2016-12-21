China money attractive but Jose Mourinho wants to stay at Manchester United

Mourinho’s side have won three on the trot in the league

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he is ready to sign an extension of his contract with the club even though the money being thrown about by Chinese clubs is lucrative.

Speaking to the Sky Sports News HQ in an exclusive interview, the Portuguese manager, who took charge of affairs at Old Trafford only this season has admitted that while the money in Chinese football is attractive, he believes he still has a lot to offer to Manchester United and loves working at the club.

The Portuguese manager was quoted as saying, “They know that I'm loving it, at every level, I'm loving my job at Manchester United, and they know that if one day they bring the contract, I will sign it, I don't even need my advisers, I'll sign because I am loving it.”

A man renowned for not shying away from challenges, Mourinho further went on to add, “China money is attractive for everyone, but I love my football at the highest level more. Too young, 53, too young, too many years of football to go to a place like China. I want to stay in the most difficult place to win, so I'm in the right place."

The going has not been easy this season for the former Porto, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager as his team have impressed only in bits and parts and currently sit in the 6th spot and 13 points behind the League leaders and his former employers Chelsea going into the Christmas break.

The side has been linked with numerous players over the last few weeks, however, Mourinho quashed a lot of rumours by stating that he prefers to bring in players in the summer transfer window and would move for only one player in the upcoming window.

With Victor Lindelof’s move to Manchester United all but confirmed even before the window has officially opened, Mourinho might save Manchester United fans from the struggles associated with a transfer window.

Feel bad that I haven’t given games for a few players, says Mourinho

A number of players have not had regular playing time at the club, it was only inevitable that questions were asked about the future of several players and surprisingly, the not-so-often modest Mourinho claimed he felt bad for certain players while also citing a few players who have managed to impress him after coming back to the side.

“To be honest, people like Ashley Young and Memphis Depay, I didn't really give them a run of matches to play, to prove. So I have this little bad feeling. In relation to Marcos and Phil Jones, I'm really pleased with both. Marcos, he was a player considered by many as someone without the quality to be a Manchester United player. Phil was [seen as] a stampede, injury-prone player without the conditions to be back to the good Phil Jones of the past, so I was very happy for them."

Manchester United play Sunderland and Middlesbrough at home on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, followed by a trip to London to face West Ham on January 2nd.