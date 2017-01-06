Copa Del Rey 2016/17 : Athletic Club 2-1 FC Barcelona - 5 talking points

Barcelona's season going haywire after another unexpected loss.

by SachinB94 Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 10:06 IST

Not the best of days for Messi and Co.

Defending champions Barcelona suffered a shock slip-up in the Basque Country as Athletic Bilbao drew the first blood in the pre-quarters of the Copa Del Rey with a stunning 2-1 victory.

Despite being at full strength, the Catalans were subjugated for large spells by Los Leones, who raced to a 2-0 lead within the first half hour. Aritz Aduriz opened the scorings for the hosts with a simple finish before Inaki Williams doubled the lead just 3 minutes later.

The Blaugrana looked like rabbits caught in the headlights of a car by then, absolutely stunned, but Lionel Messi halved the deficit early after the break to gain a measure of respite. The holders then had a 2-man advantage when Raul Garcia and Andre Iturraspe were sent off in the final 10 minutes, but Athletic stood firm and now go to the Camp Nou with a priceless advantage.

Here are some of the major talking points from the game.

#1 Barcelona have plunged into a tailspin

From what has been a highly erratic season, it may be hard to argue that Barcelona are in a decline of their powers. Trailing leaders Real Madrid by 3 points in spite of playing a game more in the league, the holders’ pursuit of a third straight La Liga crown looks to be in a limbo and now with this defeat, are on the verge of relinquishing their domestic cup as well.

Although a 2-1 deficit isn’t much to overcome at the Camp Nou, it’s Barca’s game which is the concern. Whilst Messi continued to fire at all cylinders, the problems lie everywhere else. Neymar was to subject to relentless fouls, whereas Suarez was uncharacteristically poor. The midfield looked exhausted of ideas, whereas the backline looked to be in no man’s land.

Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba made some glaring mistakes as Barca’s defence parted like the red sea. It was total haphazard, and Luis Enrique’s men couldn’t figure a way out like they would in 9 occasions out of 10.

This Barcelona side is not at their best and their campaign has already begun to falter in 2017.