Copa Del Rey 2016/17: Celta Vigo 2-2 (4-3 agg) Real Madrid, 5 Talking Points

Zinedine Zidane's side are out of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals stage with an aggregate score of 4-3 going in favour of Celta.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 10:34 IST

Real Madrid bowed out of Copa Del Rey courtesy of a spirited Celta Vigo performance

After a dream run in cups in the last year, the last week has brought the high-flying Real Madrid team back to the ground as they faced a reality check at the hands of Celta Vigo. Zinedine Zidane's side are out of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals stage with an aggregate score of 4-3 going in favour of Celta. The second leg ended 2-2 as Real failed to win with a two-goal difference to proceed into the semis of Spain's domestic cup competition.

A Danilo own goal opened the scoring for Celta right on the half time whistle in front of their home ground. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational free kick to level the proceedings and raised the hopes of a brilliant comeback. Daniel Wuss scored Celta's second to script a fine win over Real Madrid over two legs.

Lucas Vazquez equalised late on in the game but it was too late for Zidane's men to salvage anything. Let's take a look at the five talking points from an enthralling game that took place at the home of the Galicians:

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo answers his critics

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant free kick to ignite hopes of a comeback

After a successful and award-laden 2016, Ronaldo started the new year slowly and has been downright average in all of Real's games. He was also booed in the last match at the Bernabeu which was a sign of the growing frustration of the fans with the Portuguese superstar.

He responded to his critics with a 25-yard freekick which was reminiscent of the old Ronaldo which made the 31-year-old one of the best players in the world. The former Manchester United star brought a sense of hope last night after scoring the equaliser which gave Real time to turn the tie back in their favour, but failed to do so.