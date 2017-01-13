Copa Del Rey 2016/17: Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings

Madrid maintain their unbeaten run after coming from behind to secure a draw and qualification to the quarter-finals.

13 Jan 2017

Real Madrid will now face Celta Vigo in the quarterfinals of Copa Del Rey

Real Madrid survived a scare in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey tie against Sevilla. The Jorge Sampaoli-led side were leading 3-1 with 10 minutes to the final whistle before a magical comeback from Madrid thanks to goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema kept Real's unbeaten run on track.

Real have now extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches, with their last defeat coming against Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League.

Sevilla went ahead thanks to a freak Danilo own goal in the first half, before a stunning run from Marco Asensio from his box to the other, levelled the proceedings at the Ramon Sanchez Piszjuan in the second half. New signing Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra made it 3-1 and raised hopes of an unimaginable comeback.

Meanwhile, Real had won the first leg 3-0 at the Bernabeu but had to fight till the last kick of the game against Sevilla to maintain their unbeaten run.

Sevilla

David Soria - 6/10

The Sevilla custodian made some sharp saves but failed to command his box well from set pieces. The blame cannot be laid on him for any of the three goals as he did everything in his control to stop them.

Gabriel Mercado - 6/10

Mercado has gone on to impose himself as commanding presence for the Andalusian side but was a bit reckless with his passing at times.

Adil Rami - 6.5/10

The veteran was solid in the air and also was in the right place to make some important interceptions. Morata was frustrated because of Rami's tight marking on the youngster.

Clement Lenglet - 6.5/10

The man from Nancy, making his debut for the club, was impressive overall, but will consider himself unlucky to deflect Benzema's into his own net.

Pablo Sarabia - 7/10

Sarabia crossed the ball well and created many opportunities for his sides. His cross led to his side's first goal.

Iborra was Sevilla’s best player from the first whistle

Vicente Iborra - 7.5/10

The midfielder was at his best against Real as he showed his immense work rate on the night. He was rewarded for his stellar performance with a goal.

Matias Kranevitter - 5.5/10

The 23-year-old Argentine controlled the game well from the defensive midfield position but was naive to concede a penalty on Casemiro which started Real's comeback.

Sergio Escudero - 6.5/10

Escudero was one of Sevilla's best attackers on the night and assisted Jovetic for the second goal.

Luciano Vietto - 5.5/10

The youngster posed a threat on the counter attacks but his finishing was poor.

Joaquin Correa - 5/10

He was good defensively and showed glimpses of his talent but had to end his game with an unfortunate injury.

Wissam Ben Yedder - 6/10

The striker showed great movement off the ball and was present at the right place at the right time but could not get on the score sheet.

Substitutions

Stevan Jovetic - 8/10

Jovetic had a dream debut as he scored for his new side just eight minutes after coming on. If it was not for Casilla, Jovetic would have put Sevilla into the quarter-finals of the cup competition.

Samir Nasri - 5/10

The former Manchester City man lacked pace and vision in his cameo.

Vitolo - 6.5/10

Vitolo made some intelligent runs but was unlucky.

Real Madrid

Kiko Casilla - 7/10

Despite being blamed for Iborra's goal, Casilla was solid and made a string of important saves.

Danilo - 5/10

A night to forget for the Brazilian full-back as he scored an own goal in the first half. His passing was sharp but he looked nervous defensively.

Sergio Ramos - 6.5/10

The captain scored a 'Panenka' goal from the spot but was vulnerable in defence on a couple of occasions.

Nacho Fernandez - 6/10

Nacho struggled to keep up with the pace of the game but improved with time as he made some smart decisions.

Marcelo - 5.5/10

A typical Marcelo performance – he was ever present in attack but Sevilla took advantage of his weak positional play by threatening from his flank.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Kroos dictated the tempo well and was unlucky not to score a goal on the stroke of halftime.

Casemiro showed why he is rated so highly at the Bernabeu

Casemiro - 8/10

Slowly shaping up to be Real's most valuable player, the Brazilian was solid with or without the ball and showed immense grit in his display. He put in a great shift which saw him winning a penalty for his side.

Marco Asensio - 7.5/10

The 20-year-old scored a brilliant counter-attacking goal and also created many chances going forward.

Lucas Vazquez - 5.5/10

Vazquez made a strong start but faded after the first half as he showed some signs of fatigue.

Mariano Mejia - 6/10

The youngster impressed with his directness and pace. But he could not combine that with composure which prompted Zidane to substitute him.

Alvaro Morata - 5.5/10

The Spaniard was good in small patches but was often left frustrated with a lack of service.

Substitutions

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic did well to cover for his defenders but lacked intent going ahead.

Dani Carvajal - 5/10

A surprisingly weak defensive display by one of the best full-backs in La Liga.

Karim Benzema - 8.5/10

The often underrated French striker rescued a draw for Real which saw them create a new Spanish record. He looked sharp after coming on and was rewarded with a goal for his display.