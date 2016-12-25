Cristiano Ronaldo admits that he feels homesick around Christmas time in Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Ballon d’Or this year

After a brilliant calendar year that brought three trophies to the Bernabeu, Real Madrid are enjoying a well-deserved winter break to spend some quality time with their friends and family. Cristiano Ronaldo had the lion share of Real's accolades this season which saw him collect his fourth Ballon d'Or award, the highest individual prize in football.

Despite all the victories and trophies, Ronaldo's humble side came to the fore yesterday as he posted an emotional message on Instagram where he longed for a return to his native country and spend some time with his family in Madeira as Ronaldo revealed that he was feeling homesick.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his feelings around the festive period as he said, "It's Christmas... am I the only one who gets homesick at this time of the year?! It will be so nice to spend some days in my Island, Madeira, and experience all the fun and joy, typically felt around there!!!"

The 31-year-old superstar conceded that he longs to spend time in his hometown during the Christmas holidays. In 2003, the then young sensation left his first club, Sporting Lisbon to join Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. Since then, Ronaldo has gone on to become one of the best players in the world and has been one of the best players ever for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, whom he joined in 2009.

Merry Christmas world pic.twitter.com/fCzCJ8s8f9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2016

Sensational 2016 for Ronaldo

Real Madrid's talisman, Ronaldo had arguably his most fruitful year in 2016 as along with the Champions League, Club World Cup and the Ballon d'Or, and also won a competition with his national side – Euro 2016.

Ronaldo lifted the Euro 2016 with Portugal as he scripted history and enabled his side to an achievement that no one had hoped for.

Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Syrian kids

Recently, he also sent a message to the children of Syria as the war-torn country has faced the brunt of bombs. In a message to the kids of Syria, Ronaldo said, "This is for the children of Syria. We know that you have been suffering a lot. I'm a very famous player but you are the true heroes. Don't lose your hope. The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you."

A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria. @SavetheChildren pic.twitter.com/Zsdvu2nuXd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 23, 2016

The 31-year-old was speaking as a part of his work with Save the Children foundation.

